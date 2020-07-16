Scrap troubled student service grant, funnel money into existing relief programs, says student advocate

As fallout over the prime minister’s involvement in a now-abandoned plan to award WE Charity oversight of a $900-million program plays out, his government’s efforts to move past the controversy and roll out the student relief program could influence how younger voters evaluate his performance, say some observers, while some student advocates are calling on Ottawa to ditch the program altogether, and instead funnel that money into existing aid programs.

Nicole Brayiannis, deputy chairperson for the Canadian Federation of Students, said she fears that her peers will not be able to reap the full benefits of the Canada Student Service Grant, a program launched June 25 that aims to assign students to volunteer placements in exchange for receiving a grant of up to $5,000.

The government is taking over administration of the program after it parted ways with WE Charity amid controversy over Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s and his family’s close connections with the organization.

“Because it’s so late in the game right now, this program doesn’t make sense,” said Ms. Brayiannis. “At this point, any type of placement students are placed in, they wouldn’t be able to receive the full benefit coming out of it, because it is already July.”

The program is open to post-secondary education who are 30 or younger, who would be eligible to receive a one-time payment of between $1,000 and $5,000, depending on the number of hours completed. Besides the fact that the formula of giving $1,000 for each 100 hours of work completed—which works out to $10 per hour, a figure below minimum wage in all provinces—Ms. Brayiannis noted that students are coming up against a two-month deadline before school resumes.

Even though the program allows students to log their hours from June 25 to Oct. 31, the timeline will make it difficult for them to accrue 500 hours of volunteer work to get the $5,000, she said. When it was first announced, the group predicted that students will have to work on average about 28 hours per week to get the full $5,000, making it “extremely inaccessible” as students return to classes in the fall.

CFS has suggested instead that Ottawa “reinvest that money back into the Canada Emergency Student Benefit, so that students can get the immediate support they do require,” said Ms. Brayiannis.

“It’ll be very telling how the government rectifies this and how it chooses to pursue supporting each student moving forward, and I think that will play a huge [role] into how students are going to the polls in the upcoming election.”

According to the feds’ fiscal “snapshot” shared last week, $1.42-billion had been paid out to more than 601,000 applicants for the CESB, as of July 2. That benefit helps those post-secondary students and recent grads who cannot find work because of COVID-19, and is targeted to those who are not eligible for the CERB or employment insurance. It doles out $1,250 for each four-week period or $2,000 if the applicant has a disability or dependants.

According to CBC, some of the 35,000 applicants to the CSSG were supposed to have begun their work at placements during the week of July 9. The student-grant program is on pause, as the government reorganizes and takes over from WE Charity.

Most recently, Postmedia reported Wednesday that his government asked WE to host a 2017 Canada Day event on the Hill, which cost the government $1.18-million.

Canadaland, the online website that has reported extensively on the charity over the years, first broke the news of financial payments to Mr. Trudeau’s mother, Margaret, and brother Alexandre. Such fees included $312,000 paid to Ms. Trudeau and $40,000 to Mr. Trudeau’s brother.

The news of financial dealings broke days after the prime minister had said his family’s involvement with the group had been voluntary. Mr. Trudeau since said he did not know “the details” of such payments, only aware “that my brother and my mother work as professional public speakers, and it is not surprising to me that they got paid by WE.”

WE would have received almost $20-million to cover administrative costs, which has since been repaid back, he said.

But for Ms. Brayiannis, the “best course of action” is to now cancel the program entirely. “Right now, there seems to be a very strong hold on this program, despite the fact that [we] continually show that it’s not working. I think it’ll just come down to, if money is tied up, how much of that is the case, and what can be reinvested back into students for immediate relief.”

Meanwhile, others said it is too soon to determine the political impact of the controversy on the sentiment of young voters when Canadians next hit the polls.

Ilona Dougherty, who co-founded Apathy is Boring in 2004, which encourages youth to learn about democracy and tries to mobilize them to vote, agreed that students will be closely tracking how Ottawa reacts to quickly deliver on its promise to provide relief to students.

“Trust is something that gets chipped away at, and so it remains to be seen in a context like this pandemic, how much of that trust has been chipped away by what’s going on in the last couple of weeks,” she said in a phone interview this week.

“Any time the government loses the trust of young people, it is not only an issue for the government of the day, it’s an issue for the stability of our democracy moving forward.”

Ms. Dougherty, who is now the managing director of a youth and innovation project at the University of Waterloo, said scandals that involve an “individual government,” rather than a perceived systemic failing or corruption, “tend to have less resonance” with voters.

“So if voters feel a government isn’t going to be held to account and there aren’t mechanisms to address a scandal, then that’s when voters tend to totally disengage from democracy and totally lose interest,” he said.

Controversy a ‘quagmire’ of the Liberals, says expert

Stéphanie Plante, who has studied elections and voter turnout in the past, said that though the controversy seems to suggest a “pattern” of questionable ethics by Mr. Trudeau’s government, it’s too early to say how that will affect voter turnout.

“There’s a bunch of things with big question marks, and the Liberal Party kind of has to take the fall for it, because they are responsible for the quagmire,” she said.

Outstanding questions include how the deal came about, what will replace it, and if charities can rely on students to volunteer and how soon, she said. In efforts to address such questions, the House Government Operations Committee and House Finance Committee are probing the matter, and the House Ethics Committee is slated to meet Friday to consider its own investigation.

Mr. Trudeau has also been asked to testify before a parliamentary committee.

Ms. Plante, now a director at Carleton University’s Centre for Security, Intelligence, and Defence Studies, said that students might not be worried about how they’re going to vote just yet, and instead preoccupied with simply getting through the pandemic in the best financial shape they can.

“I don’t think most students are really looking at the WE scandal as a benchmark as to whether or not they will vote in the next election, or if it’ll affect turnout in the next election,” she said. “Whether or not it plays into students’ playbooks, that remains to be seen.”

But, Mr. Trudeau is adding to the “tetris board” of ethical transgressions during an unprecedented time of a global pandemic, she said, so there is some political capital at stake.

“Because this is a whole new pandemic, people are going to remember the WE scandal. They’re going to associate the WE scandal with the pandemic, and nobody’s going to forget the pandemic,” she said. “This isn’t something that requires federal and provincial co-operation.”

“This is kind of a neat and tidy scandal.”

Bryn de Chastelain, a St. Mary’s University student in Halifax, who is chair of the Canadian Alliance of Student Associations, said that so far, many of his peers are looking at how they can make it through the pandemic with their heads above the water.

“Right now, the short term [priority] for students is trying to understand what the next stage of this will be, if there will still be opportunities made available to students. The clock is ticking, given that we are nearing the end of July, and a lot of students are still looking for financial assistance wherever they can get it,” he said. “Outside the financial piece, a lot of students really utilize summer employment to be able to make important connections within their field and gain relevant experience to their degree. Initially, that was something we heard back from our members that they were really excited about.”

Asked how far-reaching the consequences of the controversy could be, he said “it’s definitely being discussed out here in Halifax, and it’s definitely been a discussion amongst our members from coast to coast” among his group.

