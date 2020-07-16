Ottawa mayor calls on Trudeau to send cash to people with disabilities, pass Bill C-17

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson has called on the federal government to find new ways to send money to help people with disabilities weather the COVID-19 pandemic, or try again to pass legislation that would do so through the House of Commons.

Mr. Watson made the requests in an open letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Papineau, Que.) published on Twitter on July 14.

“I write today to draw your attention to a vulnerable group of Canadians who require support. As the mayor of Ottawa, I am writing in support of Bill C-17 and the need to provide financial support to Canadians with disabilities during the COVID-19 emergency,” read part of Mr. Watson’s letter.

The government introduced Bill C-17 into the House of Commons on June 10. The bill has four sections: one would authorize the government to make a one-time payment of up to $600 to people with disabilities, with the aim of helping them to manage new challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another portion of the bill would extend routine, mandatory deadlines for some court proceedings, as well as other deadlines laid out in a collection of federal laws and regulations, again to accommodate complications caused by the pandemic. Another section would allow the government to tweak the criteria for its pandemic-related wage subsidy program, and another would allow the government to levy penalties on people who knowingly file fraudulent applications for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) program.

The government needs support from opposition parties to pass the bill under any circumstances. On June 10, the government moved a motion to pass C-17 through all of the legislative stages at once—a proposal that required unanimous consent of all MPs in the House. The opposition parties refused to give that permission. The NDP objected to the portion of the bill that would allow the government to fine people who misuse the CERB program.

The government moved to split C-17 into separate bills, and immediately pass just the portion that would provide the disability payment. The Conservatives refused to consent to that motion as well, insisting that Parliament be reconvened for regular, in-person sittings with accommodations for social distancing, instead of the more limited parliamentary sittings imposed under an agreement by the Liberals and NDP. Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer (Regina-Wascana, Sask.) proposed that MPs debate C-17 later in the day, instead of passing it quickly as the government had asked. The Liberals in the House rejected that motion.

Bill C-17 remains in the House of Commons at first reading. Parliament is now suspended for its summer recess, though some House committees are continuing to hold special, virtual meetings, and MPs are scheduled to return several times during the summer to hold debates during committee of the whole meetings. At present, there are no scheduled opportunities for the government to advance legislation in the House of Commons before Sept. 21.

In his letter, Mr. Watson called on the government to once again split Bill C-17, and try to pass just the portion that would allow it to send money to people with disabilities—a measure the prime minister first announced on June 5. He also called on the government to “explore” other ways of providing financial support, and to use different criteria to determine who would be eligible for that support, so more people would qualify.

“To date, there have not been direct attempts by the federal government to address the concerns of many Canadians with disabilities who have few alternatives. I would urge your government to address this as a matter of fairness and access to services,” read Mr. Watson’s letter.

Mr. Trudeau’s office said he would respond to Mr. Watson “in due course,” and referred The Hill Times‘ inquiry to Employment and Disability Inclusion Minister Carla Qualtrough (Delta, B.C.,) who sponsored Bill C-17 and who was copied on the mayor’s letter.

In an emailed statement, Ms. Qualtrough’s press secretary, Marielle Hossack, blamed the opposition parties for delaying Bill C-17 and its disability benefit, and said that “Canadians with disabilities can have confidence that we will continue to work to find a solution to deliver this supplement.”

