How COVID-19 changed Canada’s conversation on digital infrastructure

In a matter of months, Canadians’ primary thoughts about broadband connectivity went from cost to need, and from “nice to have” to “must have.” In between virtual meetings, conference calls, and running work laptops from home, Canadians everywhere were not only using their internet services like never before, but also became relentlessly dependent upon them. In the language of COVID time, digital infrastructure became an unprecedented essential service, showcasing accelerated technology adoption at best. There’s no point of return from where we are today.