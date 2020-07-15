Wernick’s warning of political violence reflects increasing polarization, say politicos, experts

In the wake of an armed man crashing his truck through Rideau Hall gates and threatening Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, some are recalling the stark warning of political violence more than a year before from then-Privy Council Clerk Michael Wernick. And while the timing of the former top public servant raising his concerns in the midst of a scandal still seems oddly chosen to some political watchers and security experts, they say the sentiment was true then and rings truer now.

In his opening remarks Feb. 21 addressing the House Justice Committee studying the SNC-Lavalin scandal, Mr. Wernick spoke about his fears about the rise of political violence.

“I worry about the rising tides of incitements to violence, when people use terms like treason and traitor in open discourse. Those are the words that lead to assassination. I’m worried that somebody is going to be shot in this country this year, during the federal campaign,” said Mr. Wernick, who was recently hired by the accounting and consulting firm MNP, which did not respond to a request for comment.

Terrorism expert Jessica Davis said she’s watched the normalization of hateful language online, and remains very concerned about extreme-right threats. The “stark” words from Mr. Wernick are relevant when considering the recent events at Rideau Hall, she said, as part of that theme.

Though there are many factors at play, it’s difficult to downplay what Ms. Davis called the Trudeau effect.

“He really does seem to inspire a particular level of animosity, mostly in the West but also in other parts of the country as well,” she said of the hateful rhetoric aimed at Mr. Trudeau (Papineau, Que.), including death threats. “It’s really quite extreme.”

Those threats are not exclusively online, and that’s when it gets worrying, said Ms. Davis, a former analyst at the Canadian Security Intelligence Service and current president and principal consultant at Insight Threat Intelligence.

Corey Hurren, a Canadian Armed Forces reservist, is facing 22 charges and stands accused of ramming his truck on July 2 through the gate to Rideau Hall. Mr. Trudeau and his family live on the grounds of the governor general’s residence, at Rideau Cottage. He’s alleged to have been armed with a prohibited firearm along with three other weapons, and while most of the charges are weapons-related, he’s also charged with uttering a threat against Mr. Trudeau. A letter from the gunman lists grievances related to his business, expected repossession of his truck, and the impact of the COVID-19 lockdown, according to Global News. This and other reports document Mr. Hurren’s history of being drawn to conspiracy theories.

The day before the Rideau Hall incident, hundreds attended a far-right rally on Parliament Hill, including People’s Party Leader Maxime Bernier, where at least one demonstrator held a sign showing the prime minister standing in a gallows, according to Foreign Policy.

On July 13, a Quebec man, André Audet, was charged by the RCMP’s national security team for making threats against Muslims, and for calling for the death of Mr. Trudeau. Global TV and HuffPost Canada reported Mr. Trudeau wore a bulletproof vest at a campaign rally before the election because RCMP received what police sources said was a credible threat that a man was outside the event with a gun.

As for whether Mr. Hurren’s alleged actions are a symptom of a larger problem in Canadian politics, extremist researcher Amarnath Amarasingam said he doesn’t think so. Mr. Hurren appeared aggrieved about recent developments related to the COVID-19 lockdown in Canada, and the financial and psychological consequences, he said.

“We don’t know enough about his worldview to suggest that he was embedded in online spaces that would have spurred him along to violence,” said Prof. Amarasingam, an assistant professor at Queen’s University, adding it’s not yet clear whether he was swimming in far-right content online.

While the media have reported Mr. Hurren was reading and posting about conspiracy theories, including QAnon content, Prof. Amarasingam said that’s not the same as far-right content.

“I think a lot of the polarizing language that Wernick warned about was coming from more far-right circles, and circles that Canadian supporters of the far-right were accessing at a transnational level, as well. For now, we don’t know enough about Hurren’s ideological worldview,” said Prof. Amarasingam, adding that though elements of the anti-Trudeau sentiment are clearly violent, he doesn’t see it as “altogether outside regular democratic discourse.”

It’s important that Canada’s law enforcement and security services be explicit with how problematic they find this activity and be forthcoming about how they have responded, even if it falls short of criminal charges, added Ms. Davis.

That’s happening to some degree, with Public Safety Canada’s 2018 Public Report on the Terrorism Threat to Canada, highlighting a concern about threats posed by those who harbour right-wing extremist views, but she said the normalization of hateful language online has occurred in part because people have not suffered consequences.

“They’ve not been de-platformed, they’ve not faced criminal charges. It’s really normalized in the online space and makes it acceptable for other people to engage in as well,” she said, adding that it seems like a continuation of what probably started during the Harper era, in pushing the boundaries of what can be allowed online. Without police or platforms reacting, “it’s created that permissive environment.”

An ‘unheard of’ level of vitriol

There’s no doubt there has been a real increase to the number of death threats that are directed at the government in recent years, noted Sheamus Murphy, a former Liberal Party adviser.

“Unfortunately, I think there is a direct correlation to the right-wing blogs and news sites that are being amplified through social media where you see very open commentary from members of the public calling for political violence on a routine basis,” said Mr. Murphy, who’s read from Facebook groups extolling Mr. Hurren’s alleged actions.

“This is a level of vitriol that really was unheard until really the last five or six years,” Mr. Murphy said about what becomes a social media echo chamber, though others trace the origins further back.

Towards the end of his 10-year tenure, former Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper was increasingly the focal point of Conservative detractors. And during his time in office, Mr. Harper also faced his share of disturbing attacks, noted Tim Powers, a former adviser to Conservative leaders and cabinet ministers.

“The longer leaders are in office and they have a history of making decisions and things happen under their watch, that intense vitriol is more easily expressed,” observed Mr. Powers, recalling both death and bomb threats targeting Mr. Harper, as well as convicted killer Luka Rocco Magnotta sending a human foot to Conservative Party headquarters in 2012. Another severed body part was intercepted en route to the Liberal Party offices.

“The disdain game has reached another level and it’s getting dangerous.”

There have been “alarming” developments over the last decade, agreed pollster Frank Graves, which he outlined in a recent paper published by the University of Calgary, studying northern populism and its consequences. His research demonstrated that the country has become dramatically more polarized and “to a dangerous extent.”

For example, in 2013 there were only about 10 points separating Liberals and Conservatives supporters saying they believed there were too many visible minorities coming to Canada as immigrants. By the 2019 election, the response had widened to a 55-point difference, noted Mr. Graves, president of Ekos Research Associates.

“So a very intense polarization into this new, ordered, authoritarian camp which very much this guy [Mr. Hurren] who showed up in Ottawa was reflective of,” said Mr. Graves, who called it “curious” that Mr. Wernick brought up his concerns during a critical session examining political interference, and that “he was definitely onto something.”

Mr. Wernick’s warnings around attacks on public institutions don’t hold the same weight for Innovative Research Group president Greg Lyle, who noted Canada’s seen a rise in deference to the government in the wake of COVID-19.

“The nature of media and the global patterns of media and the fact that one in a thousand people can meet together online and find community that they could not find in the past creates new challenges,” he said, but Canada won’t see far-right parties and populism rise in the same way it’s appeared in places like Austria, or Hungary.

Liberals, Tories equally to blame for polarization: Baran

To Mr. Murphy, some worrying rhetoric has emerged in the CPC leadership campaign. He pointed to Erin O’Toole’s (Durham, Ont.) video message on the eve of Canada Day in which the leadership hopeful stood in front of Parliament Hill with the Peace Tower in the background and spoke about “cancel culture” and the “radical left” trying to cancel the flag ahead of Canada Day, a sentiment he tied to Mr. Trudeau and historical revisionism.

“I’m very concerned it bleeds over into the support for a lot of the mainstream political parties and I think the attitude should be ‘we don’t want support from people who hold those views, it’s not worth it,’” but he said right now it doesn’t seem explicit.

It bothered Mr. Murphy, too, that it took most opposition leaders almost a week after the incident at Rideau Hall to condemn what occurred.

Conservative strategist Yaroslav Baran said over the last decade, he’s watched a deterioration in the political messaging towards a less constructive, more polarizing, and more vitriolic and intolerant tone.

“I think the two biggest culprits are equally the Liberals and Conservatives,” he said, pointing to some CPC messaging that calls for the party to “take back Canada,” which includes a “fear and critical urgency that I think could have unintended consequences.” On the Liberal side, Mr. Trudeau’s conciliatory tone on election night has long ended and been replaced with an “us against them” rhetoric when discussing the Conservative Party that Mr. Baran said is “hugely irresponsible and dangerous for a political leader to engage in.”

The tenor of partisanship seems to be angrier now in what he described as a toxic phenomenon.

“If left unchecked, it could have a socially disintegrating effect and propel us in the direction of what we see south of the border.”

The intense politicization in the United States also feeds into this conversation as well, said Ms. Davis. And while Canada has a very different political context, a lot of our extremists share ideas across that border.

“That cross pollination of ideas happens regardless of whether it makes any sense,” Ms. Davis explained.

But changing the political discourse may not make a difference, noted Prof. Amarasingam given where these discussions are taking place, with some parts of the population living in another reality.

“I think politicians should try their best to be civil and show the Canadian public that they are working together, but I’m worried that the online space in which some people live these days is engaging in discourse that is very much outside the norm, and it’s a discourse that most politicians wouldn’t even have access to because they are in fairly specialized platforms.”

