Opinion

Leave no one behind in global pandemic response, reader writes

July 15, 2020

Globally, COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise. The health, security, and economies of all countries, including Canada’s, are at risk. On June 27, Canada committed $300-million in new and additional aid towards an emergency, humanitarian global response. This is a good start. However, an amount closer to $1.5-billion is needed to help ensure access to medicines, diagnostics, and vaccines, and tackle the growing global humanitarian crises.

