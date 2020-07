'The summer’s often the time to strengthen your fortifications or build up your beachheads and it’s harder to do this year,' says Tim Powers.

On June 11, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited with Régimbal Awards and Promotions owner Luc Régimbal to highlight how businesses are benefiting from the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy and other economic measures. Strategists say politicians are now more comfortable being seen out in public, but they’ll have to strike a balance with public health measures.