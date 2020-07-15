Home Page Election 2019 News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Hill Times Events Inside Ottawa Directory Hill Times Store Hill Times Careers The Wire Report The Lobby Monitor Parliament Now
Subscribe Free Trial Reuse & Permissions Advertising
Log In
Opinion

Forget the second wave of lockdowns, prepare for the recessionary tsunami

By Ash Navabi      July 15, 2020

Although this pandemic is novel, the laws of economics remain unchanged.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau, pictured on Parliament Hill on March 18, 2020. Prices are determined by supply and demand, and enterprising individuals will find a solution to anything profitable. Understanding these principles will be the key to a healthy prognosis for recovery. The only complication to worry about is more meddling by politicians, which has a simple cure: civic vigilance, writes Ash Navabi. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade

TORONTO—In the midst of multi-phase reopening plans, COVID-19 cases are back on the rise around the world. This has caused talks of a second round of lockdowns to circulate before this first round of unlocking. This is music to the ears of struggling business owners. Yet we shouldn’t expect a government-orchestrated economic plan to be harmonious. The new normal for businesses will still mean cacophony of higher input prices and disrupted distribution networks.

Politics This Morning

Get the latest news from The Hill Times

Politics This Morning


Your email has been added. An email has been sent to your address, please click the link inside of it to confirm your subscription.
More in News

Trudeau’s penchant for political appointees shows lack of appreciation for ambassadors’ work: former senior diplomat

News|By Neil Moss
'[Trudeau] neglects the fact that you need experience and competent people,' says Guy Saint-Jacques, a former Canadian ambassador to China from 2012 to 2016.

A look at rookie MP Sloan’s underdog leadership campaign

News|By Laura Ryckewaert
Team Sloan is led by former Scheer staffer Paula Iturri, and includes Ashley Brown as tour director and Daniel Paolini, who’s currently a member of the Ontario Progressive Conservative Party executive.

Wernick’s warning of political violence reflects increasing polarization, say politicos, experts

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
There’s been a normalization of hateful language online, says terrorism expert Jessica Davis, who noted a ‘Trudeau effect’ in the extreme animosity voiced by some online.

Prison watchdog has ‘grave’ concerns that CSC rates Indigenous, Black inmates as higher risk

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
Disproportionate number of Black and Indigenous offenders placed in higher security institutions by the CSC 'doesn’t add up,' says Sen. Bernard.

More nuanced, test-focused approach needed to reopen Canada-U.S. border, say experts

News|By Neil Moss
A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers has called for Canada and the United States to 'immediately craft a comprehensive framework for phased reopening of the border.'

Canada, host countries should bolster efforts to mitigate COVID-19 spread in ‘displaced communities,’ says refugee advocacy group

News|By Beatrice Paez
'It is hard to imagine a crisis—even one half its dimension—where the international community had done so little to rally together,' says Refugees International.

Ex-Liberal MPs running in next election eagerly await start of nomination process

News|By Abbas Rana
The Liberal Party is consulting MPs and grassroots members to determine rules for candidate nominations in held and unheld ridings for the next election, says spokesman Braeden Caley.

Too soon to say if StatsCan will bring in more racialized researchers, says official; ‘we’re just building those relationships’

News|By Palak Mangat
In July 2019, the agency established the Centre for Indigenous Statistics and Partnerships. It also employs 11 Indigenous liaison advisors to help it collect data on Indigenous people in Canada.

Opposition MPs decry lack of transparency around government’s COVID-19 advertising spending

News|By Mike Lapointe
Just over $48.5-million was added to the Privy Council Office’s budget for 'communications and marketing (COVID-19)' in the most recent round of supplementary estimates, which were passed by Parliament on June 17.
Your group subscription includes premium access to Politics This Morning briefing.
DON'T MISS OUT.
We are offering a free subscription during the pandemic

Inside The Hill Times

Columns

Hill Times Publishing

© 2020 Hill Times Publishing   Contact Us   Work With Us   Advertise   Privacy   Terms of Service   Subscriptions