Forget the second wave of lockdowns, prepare for the recessionary tsunami

TORONTO—In the midst of multi-phase reopening plans, COVID-19 cases are back on the rise around the world. This has caused talks of a second round of lockdowns to circulate before this first round of unlocking. This is music to the ears of struggling business owners. Yet we shouldn’t expect a government-orchestrated economic plan to be harmonious. The new normal for businesses will still mean cacophony of higher input prices and disrupted distribution networks.
