Canada, host countries should bolster efforts to mitigate COVID-19 spread in ‘displaced communities,’ says refugee advocacy group

With the peak of the pandemic still “three to six months” away from hitting regions gripped by humanitarian crises, an international refugee advocacy group is calling on the global community to step up its efforts to ensure vulnerable groups receive support needed to protect themselves from the virus.

In a report released on Wednesday, Refugees International said the pandemic has spared “some of the world’s most vulnerable population” from the worst, but as the epicentre of the virus shifts to other parts of the world, it urged governments and aid agencies to “double down on efforts to contain and mitigate the spread of the virus in displaced communities.”

The UN anticipated that the virus won’t peak in these areas for at least another three to six months, buying the international community some time to implement measures to contain potential outbreaks.

Lack of reliable information on the virus amid the onslaught of misinformation and insufficient access to medical supplies such as masks, respirators, and diagnostic tests are hindering efforts to brace for the pandemic’s impact on particularly vulnerable refugee camps and communities in host countries, where physical distancing measures may be “impossible” and who may not have access to relief programs, according to the report.

Hardin Lang, vice-president for programs and policy at Refugees International, said preparedness for the virus has varied, depending in part on the region and, in some cases, the UN’s access to those humanitarian crisis zones.

“In Rohingya refugee camps [in Bangladesh], you see a full-court press by UNHCR and a series of other aid agencies to get into place … mitigation measures,” where it’s more difficult to abide by the “principles of social distancing and hand washing—all the things we’re advised to do,” Mr. Lang said. “So far, a lot of effort has been created into putting isolation centres. They’ve done what they can to get medical supplies, because the international community has good access to the camp.”

At the same time, those efforts may be undercut by restrictions imposed by authorities on internet and cellphone service, the report noted.

“The fact the [Bangladesh] government has continued to cut off internet access, mobile phone access—allegedly for security reason— has made it very difficult” to get access to information that would dispel rumours and misinformation around the virus, he added.

In northwest Syria and Yemen, access has been limited, he said. Most recently, in the Idlib province of Syria, the first reported case of the virus involving a doctor was recorded July 10, sparking fears that there could be an explosion of cases in refugee camps.

The group also decried the lack of political leadership, particularly from the U.S., in mounting a coordinated international effort to mitigate the virus’ spread.

“The international coordination challenge for the aid sector is almost without precedent. Yet no significant grouping of global leaders has come together to jump-start truly global cooperation in response to the pandemic,” according to the report. “It is hard to imagine a crisis—even one half its dimension—where the international community had done so little to rally together.”

Instead, it noted, that some countries have adopted policies that have restricted the movement of people, limited the acceptance of refugees and the flow of life-saving goods, or have sought to undermine trust in the World Health Organization. It pointed to the UN High Commissioner for Refugee’s analysis of border restrictions in early June, which found that, of the more than 150 countries that limited entry, about 99 did not carve out exemptions for refugee claimants.

It also said it’s “fallen largely” to the UN’s COVID-19 Supply Chain Taskforce to address shortfalls in medical supply. The task force was able to send more than 250 million PPE items, as of June, but shortages persist.

Canada, for its part, co-hosted a videoconference in late May with UN Secretary General António Guterres and Jamaica that saw more than 50 heads of state and representatives from the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund participate in a push to develop a co-ordinated response to the pandemic.



Mr. Lang said lauded Canada for its ongoing leadership in the refugee space, saying that the one-day conference “without a doubt” helped raise much-needed funds and the mobilization of resources.

“The question is, is it congruent with the nature of the challenge before [us]?” he said. “It isn’t. We, as an international community, have failed. Look at the Ebola epidemic, for an example of how a response to a pandemic can work. There was a tremendous amount of resources [mobilized].”

The U.S. was largely credited for leading the effort to combat the virus’ spread in West Africa in 2015.

“There was a whole of government mobilization that had everything from doctors to active-duty military deployed,” he said.

The report’s release comes as the UN is expected to revise its appeal for global aid funding for the pandemic to US$10-billion, up from the $6.7-billion it initially petitioned for. As of last week, the global community has committed $1.64-billion. Such funding would be directed in part towards economic recovery and humanitarian efforts.

In May, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Papineau, Que.) pledged more than $850-million to help launch the Coronavirus Global Response, a fundraising drive backed by the European Union, Japan, and the U.K., aimed at raising more than US$8-billion. The funds were to be allocated for the development of vaccines, diagnostics tools, and treatments, according to the government.

It’s estimated that there are more than 79 million refugees, refugee claimants, and internally displaced people, constituting nearly one per cent of the world’s population, many of whom live in areas where the rate of infections is ticking upwards. For example, in Latin America, now flagged as the epicentre of the pandemic, where half of all new infections have been linked to in recent days, the region is home to 300,000 refugees and 8.3 million IDPs.

Last year, Canada resettled more than 31,000 refugees, more than any other country globally. Pre-COVID-19, the government set a target of resettling 31,700 in 2020. Canada has also moved to indefinitely suspend deportations across the board amid the pandemic.

To date, according to Immigration, Refugee and Citizenship Canada, “4,163 resettled refugees have been admitted to Canada from January to May 2020.”

Asked how the pandemic has affected resettlement, Lauren Sankey, spokesperson at the department, said in a statement that as its resettlement partners such as the United Nations Refugee Agency and the International Organization for Migration “start to slowly resume operations, Canada is working with them to facilitate resettlement for refugees where conditions allow and to ensure that they have the support they need so that refugees arriving in Canada can do so safely.”

“We will ensure Resettlement Assistance Program Service Provider Organizations and private sponsors have the capacity to support refugees prior to their resettlement, including assisting refugees in complying with the mandatory isolation or quarantine requirements set out by the Public Health Agency of Canada,” Ms. Sankey wrote.

When it comes to its refugee policy during the pandemic, Canada hasn’t been immune from criticism. As part of its initial agreement with the U.S. to shutter the borders, Ottawa said it would be turning away those crossing at unofficial ports of entry, but later loosened some of the restrictions so that some claims could be filed.

The group has called on host countries to institute a moratorium on deportations, to address the “unintended consequences” resulting from measures to restrict the entry of foreign nationals, and to organize a leaders’ summit on the margins of the UN General Assembly meeting in September, with Germany and France urged to take the lead, among other recommendations.

