Trudeau ‘deeply regrets’ failing to recuse himself from WE Charity deal, says he was unaware of group’s payments to mother, brother

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed regret on Monday for failing to recuse himself from the government’s decision to award management of a now-abandoned $900-million student program to WE Charity, an organization that has close ties to his family, as he faces his third ethics investigation.

“We are there to help young people, and it is really frustrating for me that, because I made a mistake on this and I didn’t step back from this decision when it came forward from the public service, young people are going to have to wait a little longer to be able to serve their country. I am frustrated by that, I deeply regret it, and I take responsibility for it,” Mr. Trudeau said during a press conference at Rideau Cottage.

Canadaland, the online website that has reported extensively on the charity over the years, first broke the news of financial payments to Mr. Trudeau’s mother, Margaret, and brother Alexandre, days after the prime minister had said his family’s involvement with the group had been voluntary. It reported that Ms. Trudeau was paid $312,000, while Alexandre earned $40,000 in speaking fees.

“I knew that my brother and my mother work as professional public speakers, and it is not surprising to me that they got paid by WE,” Mr. Trudeau said. “But I didn’t know the details and as I said, I should have known the details. And I regret that.”

Amid immediate backlash over the sole-source contract, WE and the government parted ways and the Canada Student Service Grant, which has received some 35,000 applicants, is now being administered by the public service. The program doles out grants between $1,000 to $5,000 to post-secondary students who are volunteering throughout the pandemic; WE would have been given nearly $20-million to cover administrative costs. The group has since repaid that sum, according to Mr. Trudeau.

The prime minister’s wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, also works closely with the organization, having recently launched a podcast on mental health on its platform.

Asked if anybody at the cabinet table expressed any reservations around giving the contract to WE, Mr. Trudeau said it did come up in discussions.

“Other people did mention the fact that there were connections with the family, and it meant we had to be careful and [ensure] it was truly the right thing to do,” he said in French. “But it was the public service that made the recommendation independently, and that reassured us. But as we’ve seen now, I should’ve gone a little further, and I should’ve withdrawn myself completely from these discussions. This way, students across the country would have the opportunities that now they have to wait for.”

In the days following Canadaland’s reporting on the prime minister’s family, Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s (Toronto Centre, Ont.) office confirmed that Grace Acan, who joined the minister’s family in 2010 after she was sponsored to move to Canada from northern Uganda, is currently also working for the charity. WE has since said that Mr. Trudeau’s wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, received $1,400 for taking part in a youth event in 2012. She hosts a mental health podcast under the charity’s name and has been called an “ambassador and ally” by the charity, which said July 9 that it covers some of her travel expenses.

The feds are in the process of determining whether the program can be administered through Service Canada.

According to CBC, about 35,000 students and recent graduates have applied for the program. Mr. Trudeau said the charity “will nevertheless deliver the placements for the students freely, and as to the funds that were going to be sent directly to students for their volunteering, this is going to be done through different means and perhaps even Service Canada directly—which will be somewhat more complicated but will probably function.”

The organization on Monday took out full-page ads in The Globe and Mail and Toronto Star in hopes of setting “the record straight” over its involvement in the controversy. The group cited its 25 “years of experience building youth service programs that are in 7,000 Canadian schools engaging students to support” more than 3,000 charities and causes as reasons why it decided to move forward with the $900-million student volunteer program.

Mr. Trudeau was found to have violated ethics laws twice. The first time was for accepting a helicopter ride while vacation on the private island of the Aga Khan, a close friend of Mr. Trudeau who has received payments from the government. Last year, the ethics commissioner found that he broke those rules in pressuring former justice minister Jody-Wilson Raybould (Vancouver Granville, B.C.) to cut SNC-Lavalin a deal as it faced charges over its financial dealings in Libya.

Mr. Trudeau was asked how many investigations it will take for him to learn his lesson and avoid such conflicts of interest in the future.

“We’re going to continue to work very very hard to deliver programs for Canadians. From the very beginning, the intention of this program was to get young people serving their country in a different way, a creative way, in a way that we had to move quickly on because of the pandemic,” he said. “But on this one, this was my mistake. This was me not stepping back from an organization that I should have known to not get involved with, even as prime minister, and allow the public service and the non-connected ministers to move forward on delivering this program.”

In efforts to get clarity on the deal and how it came about, the House Government Operations Committee passed a Conservative motion on July 9 that calls for the appearance of those who hold the procurement, Treasury Board, employment, and youth posts in Mr. Trudeau’s cabinet. The House Finance Committee agreed earlier last week to its own probe into the matter, with Conservative MP Pierre Poilevre (Carleton, Ont.), who sits on the committee, telling reporters he wants to have Mr. Trudeau testify before the committee.

“We have a number of ministers and officials testifying this week to answer questions at committee, and I will look at any invitations that come in, and discuss it with my House leadership team,” said Mr. Trudeau when asked about that prospect.

The Conservatives have also called for a criminal investigation into the matter.

The Hill Times