Conservatives to put 24/7 live camera on ballot holding area for leadership election

The Conservative Party will once again put a 24/7 live camera feed on the ballot holding area for its upcoming leadership contest, accessible to the public, as one of several measures a party spokesperson says are intended to ensure the process is “transparent and fair.”

The party also had a webcam streaming the ballot holding area during the last leadership election in 2017. That contest finished with Andrew Scheer as the winner, and several of the losing campaigns complaining about irregularities in the election process.

“The party and the LEOC [Leadership Election Organization Committee] take the process and rules of this race very seriously, and we’ve continually updated all the campaigns on the measures in place to ensure a fair and transparent leadership election, one that has Deloitte overseeing every aspect from ballot printing to processing and counting,” wrote Cory Hann, director of communications of the Conservative Party in an email to The Hill Times. “And even beyond that, there’s also measures like how campaigns will be able to scrutinize every ballot, and we will bring back our ballot vault public live stream that 24/7 monitors the scrutineer area, and the secure room where ballots are kept under lock and key.”

In 2017, where 14 candidates ran for the party’s top job, Andrew Scheer (Regina-Qu’Appelle), Sask.), now the outgoing leader, won on the 13thballot with a razor thin margin of 1.9 per cent of the votes. Right after the contest was over, supporters of the runner up, Maxime Bernier, pressured the party to explain a discrepancy of more than 7,000 votes between two different lists showing ballots counted in the election, and why the party destroyed all the ballots right after the vote. Members of Kellie Leitch’s sixth-place campaign also questioned whether the results of the election were audited by Deloitte, as claimed by the party headquarters. Former candidate Kevin O’Leary also alleged “widespread vote rigging” by rival campaigns that were using pre-paid credit cards to sign up what he called fake members. The party denied any wrongdoing and said that all proper procedures in place were followed.

Mr. Bernier’s dissatisfaction with the process was the starting point of the former MP’s decision to leave the Conservatives and start his own People’s Party of Canada in 2018.

The Conservative Party is using mail-in ballots for this year’s leadership election in order to avoid a large public gathering amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Four candidates are running for the party’s top job, including former cabinet minister Peter MacKay, Conservative MP and former cabinet minister Erin O’Toole (Durham, Ont.), rookie Conservative MP Derek Sloan, and Toronto lawyer Leslyn Lewis. The Party is using a ranked ballot system for the leadership election. All ridings are weighted equally in the contest, regardless of how many members they have.

The contest is expected to wrap up Aug. 21, the deadline for mail-in ballots. The party has started to mail ballots to party members, and the party must receive the completed ballots by 5 p.m. on Aug. 21. The party had about 170,000 members in January, but candidates for the leadership have signed up thousands more supporters so they will be eligible to vote. The last date to sign up new members eligible to vote in the leadership contest was May 15. The party had not publicly announced the total number of members eligible to vote in the leadership election as of late last week.

Mr. Hann told The Hill Times that the party was still in the process of setting up the ballot processing centre. He said the party had briefed all the campaigns on the detailed plans for doing so. Mr. Hann said the ballot processing centre will be in a “fully secure location” in Ottawa with only “limited and controlled access, 24/7 video monitoring, and oversight of everything by Deloitte.” He said in an email that scrutineers from all campaigns would be present to monitor the whole ballot processing operation. Mr. Hann said the party is taking measures to ensure the fairness of the process and the privacy of the voters.

He also said that the ballot processing centre would be staffed by “vetted workers, and campaign scrutineers will be required to keep all information from ballots confidential.”

Former Conservative MP John Reynolds, who supported Mr. Bernier in the last leadership but now is supporting Mr. MacKay, said he was not satisfied with the party’s responses to the allegations of impropriety after the 2017 leadership election. He said he had not seen anything alarming about this year’s leadership election process so far, and said he has full confidence in the measures put in place by the party.

“There was great concern as you know at the last convention and rightfully so,” said Mr. Reynolds, who is holding online campaign events for Mr. MacKay. “More ballots cast on the last day of the convention than there were people around. So, obviously, something went wrong there but you know, that’s life. But I believe this [current leadership election] system.”

Mr. Reynolds said that because of what happened at the last convention, all four leadership campaigns are watching the voting process very closely.

“Last time, as you know, the auditors didn’t check every ballot and the ballots were destroyed immediately,” said Mr. Reynolds. “So there was no way to follow up. … And this time, there’s a lot more attention being paid to what’s happening.”

Fred DeLorey, campaign manager for the O’Toole campaign, confirmed that the party has communicated with all campaigns on the voting process. He said his campaign submitted some ideas on how to further improve the process to the party, but did not say what they were.

“There’s always room for improvement,” said Mr. Delorey.

Steve Outhouse, who is managing Ms. Lewis’s campaign, said so far the party’s measures to ensure the voting process is fair seem to be transparent. He said the Lewis campaign would speak out if its membership observed anything untoward.

“Our campaign’s focus is solely on identifying supporters, and getting them out to vote,” said Mr. Outhouse. “We will scrutinize every part of the balloting process, as will other campaigns, and if any irregularities are seen, we will not hesitate to speak out.”

Former Conservative MP Brad Trost, who ran in the 2017 leadership contest and came in fourth place, said that it’s not unusual to see dirty tricks and vote rigging in nomination and leadership elections. He said the contest is very close this time and all campaigns are watching the voting process, which will likely ensure a fair outcome.

“There’s always shenanigans in nomination races and leadership races,” said Mr. Trost who has endorsed and is unofficially advising Mr. Sloan and Ms. Lewis, the two social conservative candidates. “I would say there’s no if, and, but, or maybe about it. Both the O’Toole and Mackay campaigns are highly suspicious of each other and they are going to be watching each other and party headquarters like a hawk. And that will keep out 99 per cent of any funny business that people may want to engage in.”

Jack Fonseca, director of political operations for the Campaign Life Coalition, a pro-life organization, expressed his reservations about the fairness of the leadership election process in an interview with The Hill Times. He blasted the party for disqualifying two social conservative candidates, including Richard Decarie, a former Hill staffer, and Jim Karahalios, a Cambridge, Ont. lawyer from the leadership contest. The Conservative Party never officially said why they had barred Mr. Decarie’s from seeking the party’s top job, but in January he made national headlines for saying in a CTV interview that being gay is a choice and that he was against same sex marriage and government funding of abortion services. A number of senior conservatives from both inside and outside of the caucus condemned these comments.

The Conservative Party also blocked Mr. Karahalios’ leadership bid after the O’Toole campaign filed a complaint saying the Toronto lawyer had made “racist Islamophobic remarks” against Walied Soliman, the chair of the former cabinet minister’s campaign. Mr. Karahalios took the Conservative Party’s decision to court, arguing that the decision was made by a subcommittee of LEOC which did not have the authority to make it. The court overturned the party’s decision, but a day after that the 18 member LEOC decided to bar Mr. Karahalios again.

Mr. Fonseca said that the party should not have disqualified Mr. Decarie and Mr. Karahalios. The Campaign Life Coalition has endorsed Mr. Sloan and Ms. Lewis and has urged members to vote only for these two candidates, and not choose the remaining two as their third or fourth choice.

“They had no legitimate reason to disqualify them,” said Mr. Fonseca. “So if you’re willing to rig the ballot in terms of whose names appear on them, to get rid of the candidates that you don’t like, you’re totally capable of rigging the actual votes by discarding thousands of ballots that might have Leslyn Lewis or Derek Sloan as the number one on them,” he said.

The Hill Times