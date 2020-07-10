PSAC reaches tentative deal with feds on Phoenix damages, wage increases

After nearly three weeks at the bargaining table, Canada’s largest federal public service union reached a tentative agreement with the government late on July 9, securing both wage increases and compensation for damages in connection to the problem-plagued Phoenix pay system.

The deal was struck nearly four months after strike votes were suspended by the union, and the public service’s performance was put in the national spotlight by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada’s (PSAC) 70,000-member Program and Administrative Services (PA) group will get wage increases averaging 2.11 per cent per year retroactive to 2018. If the three year agreement is finalized, members will also receive a $2,500 lump sum in compensation for Phoenix, rather than five days of cashable leave—an offer that was rejected by the union last year.

Collectively, the agreement would apply to close to 84,000 represented and unrepresented federal employees, according to the Treasury Board Secretariat.

“This tentative agreement recognizes the value and commitment of our members to Canadians,” said PSAC’s national president Chris Aylward in a statement to The Hill Times. “Avoiding any labour dispute provides stability in the public service for millions of Canadians who continue to rely on federal government support and services during this pandemic.”

“The strength and stability of the public sector will also play a key role in Canada’s economic recovery,” said Mr. Aylward. He noted that members will “finally be compensated for the Phoenix pay disaster” after four years of “stress, uncertainty, and financial hardships because their employer couldn’t pay them correctly or on time.”

The tentative agreement also includes new provisions for caregiver leave, extended parental leave, and up to 10 days of domestic violence leave.

PSAC initially resumed negotiations with the Treasury Board from June 23 to July 3. The negotiations continued into this week and concluded with the tentative agreement on July 9. PA members will soon be invited to participate in online ratification votes when the final text and full details of the tentative agreement are made available, according to the union.

The federal government reached agreements with 35 other public service groups in recent months, including with the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada (PIPSC), Canada’s second largest public service union.

In a press statement, Treasury Board President Jean-Yves Duclos (Quebec, Que.) said the tentative deal is “testament to our commitment to reaching fair and equitable agreements, mindful of today’s economic and fiscal context.”

In the days leading up to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, PSAC was preparing for strike votes scheduled to begin on March 16. The union’s second largest group, the Union of Taxation Employees (UTE), was already engaged in strike votes that began on Feb. 17.

At the time, PSAC noted that the government had “yet to table wage increases that would ensure rises in the cost of living are met,” and that its “Phoenix compensation proposal remains meagre and unequal across the public service.” The pay system had left thousands of public servants overpaid, underpaid, or not paid at all.

Strike votes were suspended March 13.

In a June 19 press release announcing that bargaining was scheduled to resume, Mr. Aylward said, “elsewhere in Canada, the need to provide stability and fair compensation to public service workers during this pandemic was recognized months ago.”

“Provinces, municipalities and large employers across the country have been negotiating and settling contracts,” said Mr. Aylward. “It’s high time the federal government did the same for their employees.”

Bargaining for a number of other PSAC groups, including for the Education and Library Science (EB) group, the Technical Services (TC) group, and the Canada Revenue Agency group is set to resume next week. Bargaining dates for the Operational Services (SV) group will be announced in the weeks to come, according to the union.

‘Long term plan to stabilize the payroll system’

In the most recent round of supplementary estimates, passed by Parliament on June 17, the Department of Public Services and Procurement (PSPC) received slightly more than $203-million in funding allocated for the government’s problem-plagued Phoenix pay system.

During a June 16 meeting of the House of Commons’ Government Operations Committee, Les Linklater, associate deputy minister of PSPC, told the committee the government has a “long-term plan to stabilize the payroll system, including the salaries of public servants who have been hired to support our efforts.”

Mr. Linklater also told the committee that when the Phoenix pay system came into effect, the workforce stood at 550 people—a number that’s now increased to over 2,500.

According to the Public Service Pay Centre dashboard, as of June 24, there were 125,000 financial transactions beyond the normal workload—down from 137,000 as of May 27.

As part of the agreement reached between PSAC and the government, members who have already submitted claims for out-of-pocket expenses and financial losses due to Phoenix should continue with the claims process according to the union, as the government continues to process claims as they are received.

Members who have suffered severe losses due to Phoenix, including major financial losses and longer-term impacts like ruined credit ratings, will be entitled to claim damages.

Earlier this year on March 6, the Treasury Board announced that software company SAP Canada had been chosen to work on a new human resources and pay system pilot project, almost nine months after the federal government announced there were three vendors in the running to replace Phoenix, including SAP, Ceridian, and Workday in June 2019.

‘There’s a COVID glow around how well the public service has performed’

According to professor Andrew Graham, who teaches at the School of Policy Studies at Queen’s University, “there’s no question that there’s a COVID glow around how well the public service has performed, and in many respects, how the public service almost outperformed politicians’ expectations if those expectations were really clear in the first place.”

“There’s a goodwill sitting there, that I think, lubricates the process,” said Prof. Graham, who also worked as an assistant deputy minister in the federal government for 14 years.

That includes a shared mentality that “we’re still in the middle of it,” he said, referring to the pandemic, and that the public service needs to be on board for the next wave or the next challenge.

“I really think that there would be few public union leaders who would be prepared to take on public ire of having an actual strike in this circumstance,” said Prof. Graham. “It would be dumb for a public sector union to go on strike in the middle of a pandemic, and it would be unbelievably unpopular and the government would have all the leverage to do whatever it wanted to do with them.”

Prof. Graham said that “one of the things that strikes me here is that the government has to have a real will and imperative to settle, and that will and imperative will be driven by several things.”

“We don’t need this now, we want to get this done in order to carry on with the management of the great unwinding of COVID later on, so we need them ready, we need them willing, we don’t need them on the picket line,” said Prof. Graham.

“I think the union has a vested interested in making sure it’s seen as a big player in this circumstance, and that it’s not inappropriately manipulating the situation to it’s advantage—especially on the economic side.”

The Hill Times

