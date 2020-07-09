World faces critical juncture in ensuring equal access to education

With the spread of COVID-19, the world is united in crisis. In addition to dealing with a deadly virus, communities faced exacerbated social and structural disparities that were new to some, but have long existed for others, including gender inequality, poverty, and prejudice. COVID-19 has exposed existing gaps of inequality that exist here in Canada and globally.

The ripple effects of coronavirus have reached everyone, though not equally. However, one impact has been mostly universal—education, or the lack of access to it. As communities in Canada shut down schools, the same happened worldwide. More than a billion students were unable to go to places of learning, according to UNESCO. While this was new for most in Canada, in some communities around the world, this is all too familiar.

In particular, I worry about refugee children who are five times more likely to be out of school than other children. I know the disadvantages they face—and also the opportunities—because I’ve been a refugee.

I was born in Bangladesh, and when war broke out with Pakistan in 1971, my family was housebound for more than a year in Pakistan and finally forced to flee. We walked for eight days to get to Kabul to avoid being captured as prisoners of war. The journey back to Bangladesh took over two months. I also lived through the Bangladesh famine of 1974—a mass starvation that crippled the country.

Growing up, we didn’t have anything extravagant, but I had a support system around me that saw the value in girls’ education and my family’s commitment to ensuring I had access to it. I was fortunate. Sadly, millions of refugee children around the world do not have the same opportunity.

This difference is exemplified in Plan International’s Girls in Crisis report series. Girls interviewed expressed a passion for study and a disappointment that their current situation, often combined with pre-existing discrimination and increased vulnerability, prevent them from attending school.

While education can protect them, nurture their resilience, help them realize their rights, and build hope and opportunity for the future, without it, opportunities fade and risks grow. COVID-19 has created additional barriers to education for children worldwide, and unfortunately, some girls may never return to their studies, even when restrictions are lifted and services resume. When a girl in crisis is out of school, she is at greater risk of physical and sexual violence, psychological distress and lack of adequate nutrition. She faces increased barriers to basic quality health services, risk of injury, child, early and forced marriage, child labour, trafficking and sexual exploitation and recruitment into armed groups.

Right now, we are standing at the crossroads of crisis and opportunity. It’s a critical juncture for millions of refugee children around the world. We have a responsibility to act now.

Building on the feds’ Feminist International Assistance Policy and the Charlevoix declaration, Canada must continue its leadership for and with refugee girls. Championing their voices within solutions, ensuring they can realize their rights amidst crisis and conflict, and investing in gender-responsive education for all refugee children, are examples of what this must look like in practice.

But investment alone is not enough. If a girl’s education is viewed as less important than a boy’s, if gender norms dictate that her role in society is to fulfill domestic responsibilities, if her right to education is not upheld—education will remain out of reach. Government investment must be coupled with meaningful partnerships with organizations addressing harmful gender norms at the community level. This includes tackling the root causes of gender inequality and unequal power relationships and ensuring the importance of girls’ education is understood. I’ve seen the power of this work firsthand through Plan International Canada, and the positive effects that are changing the lives of girls, boys, families and entire communities. From global actors, to nations, families and girls themselves—everyone has a role to play.

Ottawa has expressed its desire to lead on an international education campaign for refugee and displaced children, and this leadership is needed now more than ever. There is a global desire to build back a better post-pandemic world. Let’s seize this momentum and make sure that this better world is one that includes refugee and displaced girls, and ensure their rights and futures are secure and full of opportunity.

Tanjina Mirza is the chief programs officer at Plan International Canada.

The Hill Times