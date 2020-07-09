Canada ‘ill-prepared’ for potential coronavirus second wave, says Senate committee

Canada is “ill-prepared” for the anticipated second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, with many of the vulnerabilities exposed at its peak still unaddressed, according to a new Senate committee report.

The Senate Social Affairs and Science Committee’s interim report released Thursday highlighted numerous areas in which governments have much groundwork left to cover in mitigating future outbreaks, from addressing calls for reform to the labour conditions of migrant workers to the situation in nursing homes.

Even as the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) released interim guidance in April aimed at reining in the spread of the virus in long-term care homes—where outbreaks have been most acute—the committee said witnesses testified that some of those guidelines “in many cases do not reflect the realities in many” of those facilities. In some cases, isolating sick patients is either difficult or impossible, according to the report.

The committee, which is chaired by Independent Senator Chantal Petitclerc (Grandville, Que.), noted PHAC has yet to revise or finalize its guidance in light of those concerns.

While oversight of those homes rests primarily with the provinces, some have looked to the feds to help manage those outbreaks. More than 1,600 military personnel were temporarily deployed to some of the hardest-hit long-term care homes in Ontario and Quebec, at the request of premiers Doug Ford and François Legault. The Canadian Red Cross has since gradually stepped in to relieve military personnel until mid-September, though could be called if there’s a spike in infections.

The committee said it was warned that the military may encounter shortages in the future in securing personal protective equipment, considering Canada’s reliance on imports.

“Your committee is aware of inconsistencies from international procurement and is concerned that CAF members could be potentially deployed without proper protection,” the report stated.

Epidemiological projections shared on Wednesday forecast that while Canada has largely been able to control the pandemic, with the number of new cases, infections, and deaths falling steadily, PHAC said vulnerabilities remain for those in “closed and crowded settings,” including prisons, seniors’ homes, and meat-processing plants. The agency estimated that, as of July 7, there have been at least 6,415 reported deaths tied to long-term care centres. Nationally, there have been 8,737 COVID-related deaths reported, as of July 8.

A report released last month by the Canadian Institute for Health Information found that, in comparison to other developed nations, the proportion of COVID-19 deaths tied to long-term care homes was twice their average, as of May 25. One’s willingness to get the vaccine was tied to the level of trust in the government, the survey suggested.

The pandemic has renewed long-standing concerns about the conditions in these homes, with advocates calling on the federal government to exercise more oversight, perhaps by adopting legislation that could, for example, require these facilities to secure accreditation and comply with national standards in order to operate.

Mr. Ford had expressed an openness to having the feds play a greater role after the military issued a scathing report following its deployment, alleging that five of the homes it was sent were poorly managed and in disturbing conditions.

The committee’s report said the feds may need to consider developing a separate pandemic plan specific to non-influenza pandemics, as it is currently relying on a playbook designed for influenza. Such a plan, according to the committee, could provide more clarity on the responsibilities of the feds, provinces, and territories.

The committee’s assessment is somewhat at odds with Ottawa’s own characterization of the potential challenges ahead. In the fiscal snapshot unveiled the day before, the feds expressed confidence that the “worst” has passed, pointing to the increasing adoption of face coverings and systems in place for contact tracing. At the same time, the government noted that economic recovery will largely be dependent on the virus, and whether it resurfaces with a vengeance, and is expected to be uneven.

The committee also said it heard from witnesses who called on the government to work with its territorial and provincial counterparts to develop a strategy for encouraging vaccination ahead of the arrival of the annual flu season, which could coincide with a potential second wave of the pandemic.

It also flagged calls for a plan to “address rising vaccine hesitancy” if and when a vaccine for the coronavirus becomes available. According to a Statistics Canada survey conducted through crowdsourcing, nearly 70 per cent of participants indicated they were “very likely” to get the vaccine.

The committee is expected to resume its study in the fall, with a final report to be released soon after it wraps up hearings.

The Hill Times