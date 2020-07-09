Cabinet’s directors of communications and chiefs of staff list, 2020

|Minister
|Portfolio
|Chief of Staff
|D. Comms
|Press Secretary
|Main Office #
|Trudeau, Justin
|Prime Minister
|Katie Telford
|Cameron Ahmad
|Ann-Clara Vaillancourt, Alex Wellstead
|613-957-5555
|Anand, Anita
|Public Services and Procurement
|Leslie Church
|–
|Cecely Roy
|819-997-5421
|Bains, Navdeep
|Innovation, Science, and Industry
|Ryan Dunn
|Michael Power (acting)
|–
|343-291-2500
|Bennett, Carolyn
|Crown-Indigenous Relations
|Sarah Welch
|Gillian Hanson
|Emily Williams
|819-997-0002
|Bibeau, Marie-Claude
|Agriculture and Agri-Food
|Alison Porter
|Oliver Anderson
|Jean-Sébastien Comeau
|613-773-1059
Cultural assessments needed for sentencing reform, say advocates, amid calls to address high Black incarceration rates
Justice advocates agree with the Black Parliamentary Caucus’ recent call for pre-sentencing reports, similar to the Gladue reports for Indigenous offenders, to be used for racialized Canadians.
Disaggregated data key to ensuring representative workplaces, say experts, as PMO skirts Black staff statistic
The PMO declined to provide a specific breakdown of self-identified Black staffers among cabinet offices when asked, but says it plans to circulate further voluntary surveys to better understand its staff ‘later this sum
Argentina, Chile, DRC, Hungary, and Madagascar say they backed Canada’s UN Security Council bid, but closest allies are silent
Feds’ fiscal snapshot puts deficit at more than $340-billion, with promise of an update in fall
Finance Minister Bill Morneau says a decision on whether the government intends to release a full budget in the fall will be dependent on efforts at managing the pandemic and its economic fallout.
Feds should more clearly verify who is allowed to repay student loans at reduced rates, says auditor general
Poor data, deficiencies in case management to blame for slow pace in enforcing deportation orders, says auditor general
Canada needs to protect Arctic sovereignty to confront emboldened Putin, say MP and expert
Liberal MP John McKay says there will be 'incursions and intrusions and aggressive actions taken increasingly in the Arctic' by Russia.
New order granting diplomatic privileges to African Union officials a ‘positive step,’ say former diplomats
The timing of the new status order—coming days before countries, including the 55 AU member nations, voted on Canada’s bid for the UN Security Council seat—is notable, say former diplomats.
StatsCan to share monthly death data, says official
