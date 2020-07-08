Poor data, deficiencies in case management to blame for slow pace in enforcing deportation orders, says auditor general

A federal audit into deportation proceedings released Wednesday says that Canada’s border patrol agency failed to enforce orders for a majority of individuals who had been flagged by the system for “removal.”

The auditor general attributed poor data quality, deficiencies in case management, and lack of follow through on investigating “wanted cases”—individuals with deportation orders who can no longer be located—for the Canada Border Services Agency’s inability to carry out removals in a “timely” manner, which has led to a growing inventory of unresolved cases.

“The agency aims to remove most failed asylum claimants within one year of a final decision on their claim, but the majority were not removed within that time,” the report stated. “We found the agency did not effectively prioritize their removal, as cases often sat inactive, with no explanation on file.”

In its analysis of these cases using a representative sample, for example, the AG’s office found that about one in five cases faced delays because they hadn’t been assigned to an officer.

Even high-priority cases were not being routinely reviewed. The AG estimated that at least 70 per cent of cases involving those criminal histories were not being reviewed every year, as required, while 75 per cent of failed asylum cases were not followed up on every three years. According to CBSA, most of the cases in its “wanted” inventory involve individuals “considered a low risk to public safety and are not an agency priority.”

Before individuals receive an enforceable deportation order, all legal avenues for appealing the decision have to be exhausted.

Some cases in the inventory may involve those without valid travel documents and whose deportations have been temporarily deferred. Currently, Canada has paused deportations to 15 countries and areas, including Haiti, Iraq, Syria, Mali, and the Hubei province of China, where COVID-19 is believed to have originated. Such deferrals are typically lifted when the situation “stabilizes.” Asked for how long the designation for Hubei will be in effect and how many cases are tied to the province, the CBSA did not respond by deadline.

In response to the audit and its recommendations, CBSA has pledged to implement an “enhanced triage method” aimed at improving the identification of processing of claims. It noted that last year it made an effort to “more accurately report on the length of time [removal] cases” are in the system. Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino’s (Eglinton-Lawrence, Ont.) department, meanwhile, said it would work with the agency and the Justice Department to address challenges in aggregating accurate data.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair (Scarborough Southwest, Ont.) said he accepted all of the AG’s recommendations, noting the agency “is taking steps to locate foreign nationals whose whereabouts are unknown by completing a review of all outstanding cases, prioritizing criminal cases, and focusing investigations on the most concerning cases.”

It’s not the first time that the AG has taken the agency to task for the “persistent accumulation of removal orders.” The agency’s wanted inventory grew from 33,200 in 2016-17 to 34,700 in 2018-19, as outlined in the report. Last year, the office concluded that two-thirds of the 34,700 cases involved individuals whose whereabouts the agency had lost track of.

As part of the 2019 budget, the government committed to spend $1.18-billion over five years to improve the processing of refugee claims at a rate of 50,000 a year and to shore up border security, including “timely removals.” It was billed as part of a strategy to curb the flow of refugee claimants arriving in Canada from the U.S. at unofficial ports of entry.

The AG’s report noted that CBSA anticipates that the “increasingly high number” of claims that have been made in recent years are expected to grow. For example, in 2019, the agency processed a total of 64,000 cases, a 16 per cent increase from 55,000 in 2018.

Since the pandemic, the border patrol has seen a significant dip in refugee claimants from the U.S. In May, it turned away 21, according to CBC. Initially, the government’s agreement with the U.S. to temporarily shutter the border to non-essential travel involved sending claimants back, but it later retreated, allowing some claims to be processed.

The pandemic has affected CBSA’s operations in other ways as well.

It has temporarily put a hold on enforcing most deportation orders, as the health crisis has reduced the availability of commercial flights and led many countries to limit entry, according to CBC. The agency said it will be cancelling most removals “until further notice.”

Prior to the pandemic, the agency had set a target of enforcing 15,500 removals by 2022. In 2018-19, the report noted it came close to meeting its target of 10,000, but progress in resolving cases was set back by the backlog in its overall inventory.

