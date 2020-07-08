Feds’ fiscal snapshot puts deficit at more than $340-billion, with promise of an update in fall

Finance Minister Bill Morneau unveiled a plan on Wednesday for managing the unprecedented levels of spending aimed at buffering the economic shock of the pandemic, projecting a deficit of more than $300-billion and promising another update in the fall.

In a 168-page document released as much of the country is steadily adjusting to the new normal, the government projected the deficit could hit $343.2-billion this fiscal year, primarily due to the more than $212-billion in spending, which translates to 14 per cent of the GDP, it’s undertaken to offset the blow of the pandemic to the economy.

The feds have spent roughly $1.42-billion to cover the 601,356 claims filed under the Canada Emergency Student Benefit, as of July 2.

Of the more than $80-billion allotted for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB), more than half, or $53.53-billion has already been paid out to 8.16 million applicants, as of June 28. The CERB, a $2,000 a month benefit for those unable to work full time due to the pandemic, was recently extended by eight weeks to 24 weeks.

The government has also approved some 688,000 applicants for the Canada Emergency Business Account, which provides interest-free loans, some of which will be partially forgiven. That translates to roughly $27.4-billion in funds disbursed.

The fiscal “snapshot” projected that Canada’s debt-to-GDP ratio is expected to increase from 31 per cent in 2019-20 to 49 per cent in 2020-21.

It doesn’t forecast how much higher the deficit could climb with the potential extension of relief programs and adoption of further spending measures in the event that a second wave arrives and forces Canadians to sequester again.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Morneau (Toronto Centre, Ont.) said the government is currently focused on the phased reset of the economy. “We’re clearly looking in this phase to make sure that the provisions [are in place] so we can get people back to work. The goal is to enable us to do that safely,” he said. “The dynamic nature of the challenge is such that we’re not going to make assumptions about a future that we can’t know today.”

“The level of our effectiveness together in getting back to work will very much determine the next steps,” he added.

Asked if the government intends to release a budget in the fall, Mr. Morneau said the decision will be dependent on efforts at managing the pandemic and its economic fallout, but there is a plan to provide further details of the state of the country’s finances by then.

“We’ve been clear that we can only use the information that we believe we actually have,” he said, noting the pandemic has made it “extremely difficult” to forecast what the coming months may look like.

The government acknowledged the threat posed by the resurgence of a potential second wave in the fall, which could coincide with the annual flu season.

Reacting to the release of the fiscal snapshot, the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada said in a statement that “Canadians need a full and transparent assessment of all pandemic-related support measures/programs and the accompanying public expenditures so it can be determined what worked, what didn’t and what needs to be adjusted as we move to the next phase of the economic recovery.”

The association said the size of the deficit “still comes as a surprise,” even as it had braced for a staggering figure, given the historic levels of spending.

It called on the government to offer a more substantive plan for addressing the economic challenges ahead “early in the fall.”

Before its decision to commit to release what’s been framed as a fiscal “snapshot,” Mr. Trudeau had long resisted calls to produce such a document, arguing, at one point, that it would be an exercise in imagination due to the uncertainty posed by the pandemic.

The release of the fiscal “snapshot” comes as the two provinces most devastated by the virus, Quebec and Ontario, have moved to lift many of the severe restrictions to help revive the economy. Quebec, for example, last month said “all economic activity sectors,” except for festivals and large-scale events and vacation camps, are allowed to open.

The government’s strategy for managing the country’s debt involves issuing “an unprecedented level of long-term bonds in order to lock in funding at historically low interest rates.”

To help finance the rollout of its emergency-relief programs, including the $82-billion Canada Wage Subsidy and $80-billion Canada Emergency Response Benefit, the government has relied primarily on treasury bills, following similar steps taken by Japan and the U.S. The government is in the midst of adjusting its borrowing strategy, with a shift away from the use of treasury bills to long-term bonds, with maturities 10 years and more. Mr. Morneau said the plan is to “significantly increase” the issuing of long-term bonds.

The government noted that while its credit rating was downgraded by Fitch last month, stripping it of its coveted triple-A rating, other agencies have not changed its designation.

Even as the government anticipates the economic recovery will be uneven, especially for businesses in the hospitality and tourism sector, and will be inextricably linked to the trajectory of the virus, Ottawa expects the worst has passed. The report pointed to the increasing adoption of masks, which are becoming mandatory in many parts of the country, systems that have been developed for tracing and containing outbreaks, and the use of personal protective equipment.

“The recession likely reached its lowest point in late April, although a large share of the economy still remains idled,” according to the report. “Encouragingly, an increasing number of businesses across sectors like retail, manufacturing, and construction report now being fully open.”

Still, the report noted that small- and medium-sized businesses, for example, have been particularly hit hard, with only 58 per cent fully reopening, as of June 30.

Mr. Morneau has been facing calls to provide more certainty on how the government will be adjusting the CERB and CEWS programs, especially as economies reopen and people return to work. According to the snapshot, CERB payments from mid-March to May “have largely replaced” the loss of employment income by Canadians. According to data from Statistics Canada and the Finance Department, the weekly earnings shortfall for May and April sat between three and four weeks, while the amount paid out by CERB as of May 16 sat at just above four weeks.

“As economies reopen and business activity resumes, the government will soon announce changes to the CEWS to stimulate rehiring, provide support to businesses during reopening and help them adapt to the new normal,” the report said.

In a forecast released by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) on Tuesday, it projected that Canada’s unemployment rate peaked at 11 per cent in the second quarter, which ended June 30. The OECD estimated that the strict lockdown measures adopted shut down roughly 20 per cent of economic activity. While it noted the feds’ wage-subsidy program, which is in place until October, has helped stave off job losses, it cautioned that the country is likely to see a further uptick in unemployment and anticipated that overall recovery will be “sluggish.”

StatsCan is expected to release its latest jobs report on Friday.

The Hill Times