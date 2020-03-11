Home Page Election 2019 News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Hill Times Events Inside Ottawa Directory Hill Times Store Hill Times Careers The Wire Report The Lobby Monitor Parliament Now
Subscribe Free Trial Reuse & Permissions Advertising
Log In
Opinion

Time to move away from business-as-usual approach to climate, resource development policies

By NDP MP Richard Cannings      Mar. 11, 2020

We must prepare for the transition quickly, expanding access to training so affected workers can easily find employment in renewable energy projects, renewing the electrical grid, building retrofits and more.

For too long, Liberal and Conservative governments, led by people such as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and former prime minister Stephen Harper, have failed to put forward a real plan for a low-carbon economy that both meets meaningful climate action targets and protects workers now employed in the fossil fuel sector, writes Richard Cannings. The Hill Times photographs by Andrew Meade

In recent weeks, Canadians have heard a lot about the debate around fossil fuel developments and the need for climate action. The oil and gas sector has suffered under low commodity prices for the past six years, and thousands of workers in the sector have lost their jobs. On the other hand, the general public is losing patience with the government for its lack of real action on climate change. What can the federal government do to help provide jobs for oil patch workers while reducing carbon emissions?

Related Policy Briefings
Environment
Short and informative analyses on policy challenges that bring background and recommendations to policymakers, journalists and the general public.

Read policy briefing
Energy
Short and informative analyses on policy challenges that bring background and recommendations to policymakers, journalists and the general public.

Read policy briefing
Energy: Carbon Pricing Policy Briefing
Short and informative analyses on policy challenges that bring background and recommendations to policymakers, journalists and the general public.

Read policy briefing

Politics This Morning

Get the latest news from The Hill Times

Politics This Morning


Your email has been added. An email has been sent to your address, please click the link inside of it to confirm your subscription.
More in News

Deadline looms for low-profile CPC candidates, who say party needs more fresh faces and ideas

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
The ‘traditional playbooks of smaller government, lower taxes, tough on crime,’ wont work to widen the blue tent, says one candidate. ‘We need to break the ceiling and win the support of more Canadians.’

‘Everything we didn’t do with Phoenix’: feds tap SAP for work on long-awaited Phoenix replacement pilot project

News|By Mike Lapointe
PIPSC president Debi Daviau says she ‘cannot complain at all on openness and transparency’ around process, but PSAC president Chris Aylward says he’s ‘very concerned’ about lack of details, consultation with his union.

Transportation Agency, RCMP among agencies with most missed targets in 2018-19, show late-tabled reports

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
In 2018-19, federal departments and agencies missed 509 performance targets out of the 2,011 targets tracked with a deadline of March 2019.

O’Regan putting nuclear ‘front and centre’ raises eyebrows, industry hopes

News|By Aidan Chamandy
The announcement ‘doesn’t reflect what’s in his mandate letter,’ says NDP natural resources critic Richard Cannings, nor did nuclear energy didn’t come up in a briefing he had with the minister.

Cuban-Canadian relationship has remained strong regardless of governing party, says senior Cuban official

Feature|By Neil Moss
'I believe that our relationship for all these years has been guided by state policy,' says Marcelino Medina González.

Federal officials brief MPs, parliamentary staff on efforts to combat coronavirus

News|By Beatrice Paez

Bennett defends process for reaching tentative deal with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs

By Beatrice Paez
Theresa Tait-Day, president of the Wet’suwet’en Matrilineal Coalition, says women in her community have been sidelined amid the outcry from demonstrators who took to the streets.

Vet MPs say future of Afghanistan up to Afghan people, as fragile U.S.-Taliban peace deal in balance

News|By Neil Moss
'You're ultimately there to set the conditions to allow the Afghans to sort of handle their own internal security challenges,' Conservative MP Alex Ruff says.

Senate committee talks heat up, Dalphond and Sinclair ready motion on reforms 

News|By Peter Mazereeuw
The striking of Senate committees was held up by negotiations over the annual budgets for each group in the Senate.
Your group subscription includes premium access to Politics This Morning briefing.

Inside The Hill Times

Columns

Hill Times Publishing

© 2020 Hill Times Publishing   Contact Us   Work With Us   Advertise   Privacy   Terms of Service   Subscriptions