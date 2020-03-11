The race to net-zero: grounded in reality or wishful thinking?

Just a few months ago, Spanish oil company Repsol made a splash in global headlines by announcing that it would get to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. This announcement triggered a cascade of similar pledges from other oil and gas giants in Canada and around the world, including CNRL, MEG Energy, Teck Resources, Cenovus, and most recently BP, who have all committed to achieving carbon neutral operations over the next 30 years. BP and Repsol are even tying executive compensation to the company’s ability to meet these interim targets.