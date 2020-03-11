Interparliamentary group puts freeze on international travel amid coronavirus fears

The body responsible for approving parliamentary associations’ trips has decided to put a freeze on international travel plans for the coming months as fears grow over the spread of the coronavirus.

In a press release on Wednesday, the Joint Interparliamentary Council, which has both Senators and MPs as members, said that it has ordered a “moratorium on all International and Interparliamentary Affairs-supported international travel and incoming delegations until May.”

The moratorium was decided during its in-camera meeting earlier in the day.

“WHO has come out calling this a pandemic, we already have at least one confirmed case here in Ottawa, we have a few members [of Parliament] … who are in self-isolation because they came into contact with someone infected,” said Conservative Senator Don Plett (Landmark, Man.) in a phone interview. “We felt that we needed to take a lead on this, because, of course, we not only subject ourselves to the coronavirus, but we subject everybody we come into contact with.”

Liberal MPs Anthony Housefather (Mount Royal, Que.) and Michael Levitt (York Centre, Ont.) attended the annual American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) conference in Washington, D.C., where there was a guest who tested positive for the coronavirus. Natural Resources Minister Seamus O’Regan (St. John’s South–Mount Pearl, N.L.) announced he was self-isolating as a precautionary measure due to a head cold, despite not having come into contact with anyone with a confirmed coronavirus diagnosis.

Sen. Plett, who is the co-chair of the Joint Interparliamentary Council, said the group reached its decision unanimously. Though Sen. Plett was unable to provide a rough tally of how many trips have been affected, he noted there were two upcoming trips to Africa, including one to Ghana, previously scheduled this coming weekend.

Because MPs and Senators routinely travel back and forth between Ottawa and their constituencies, Sen. Plett said they have a greater potential to become carriers of the virus.

“MPs, [and to a lesser extent, Senators], when they go home on the weekend, they are travelling throughout their entire constituency, going to different events, going to a number of different events, we are [potential] carriers,” he said.

He noted that as it stands, because Senate committees are still in the midst of being constituted, there are no scheduled trips for those committees.

There are 13 parliamentary associations, including the Canadian NATO Parliamentary Association and the Canada-Africa Parliamentary Association.

The news comes as the World Health Organization on Wednesday declared the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, a pandemic, meaning it has geographically spread worldwide, with director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus telling reporters in a live-streamed briefing that it is “deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity.” At the same time, the WHO said it is not changing its operations, despite this change in status.

Ottawa reported its first case of the coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the national tally to 102, as of this afternoon.

The House Liaison Committee, which just elected its chair on Tuesday, has not yet received any travel submissions from House committees, according to the chair, Liberal MP Judy Sgro (Humber River-Black Creek, Ont.).

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Papineau, Que.), along with a team of ministers, announced on Wednesday morning a $1-billion package to fight the coronavirus. The package includes $500-million to help provinces and territories bolster the defences of their health-care systems. Affected workers who are forced to go into self-isolation will also be able to claim EI sickness benefits. The government said it is waiving the mandatory one-week waiting period, allowing those affected to be paid for the first week of their claim.

The Hill Times