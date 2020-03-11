Home Page Election 2019 News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Hill Times Events Inside Ottawa Directory Hill Times Store Hill Times Careers The Wire Report The Lobby Monitor Parliament Now
Subscribe Free Trial Reuse & Permissions Advertising
Log In
News

Interparliamentary group puts freeze on international travel amid coronavirus fears

By Beatrice Paez       Mar. 11, 2020

The House Liaison Committee, which approves House committee travel, has not received any submission requests.

Conservative Senator Don Plett, pictured at a Senate Internal Economy Committee meeting, who co-chairs the Joint Interparliamentary Council, says the group wants to minimize their risk of exposure to the coronavirus, adding that their frequent travel to and from their constituencies could make them potential carriers and put others at risk. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
Share a story
The story link will be added automatically.

The body responsible for approving parliamentary associations’ trips has decided to put a freeze on international travel plans for the coming months as fears grow over the spread of the coronavirus. 

In a press release on Wednesday, the Joint Interparliamentary Council, which has both Senators and MPs as members, said that it has ordered a “moratorium on all International and Interparliamentary Affairs-supported international travel and incoming delegations until May.” 

The moratorium was decided during its in-camera meeting earlier in the day.

“WHO has come out calling this a pandemic, we already have at least one confirmed case here in Ottawa, we have a few members [of Parliament] … who are in self-isolation because they came into contact with someone infected,” said Conservative Senator Don Plett (Landmark, Man.) in a phone interview. “We felt that we needed to take a lead on this, because, of course, we not only subject ourselves to the coronavirus, but we subject everybody we come into contact with.”

Liberal MPs Anthony Housefather (Mount Royal, Que.) and Michael Levitt (York Centre, Ont.) attended the annual American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) conference in Washington, D.C., where there was a guest who tested positive for the coronavirus. Natural Resources Minister Seamus O’Regan (St. John’s South–Mount Pearl, N.L.) announced he was self-isolating as a precautionary measure due to a head cold, despite not having come into contact with anyone with a confirmed coronavirus diagnosis.

Sen. Plett, who is the co-chair of the Joint Interparliamentary Council, said the group reached its decision unanimously. Though Sen. Plett was unable to provide a rough tally of how many trips have been affected, he noted there were two upcoming trips to Africa, including one to Ghana, previously scheduled this coming weekend.

Because MPs and Senators routinely travel back and forth between Ottawa and their constituencies, Sen. Plett said they have a greater potential to become carriers of the virus.

“MPs, [and to a lesser extent, Senators], when they go home on the weekend, they are travelling throughout their entire constituency, going to different events, going to a number of different events, we are [potential] carriers,” he said.

He noted that as it stands, because Senate committees are still in the midst of being constituted, there are no scheduled trips for those committees.

There are 13 parliamentary associations, including the Canadian NATO Parliamentary Association and the Canada-Africa Parliamentary Association.

The news comes as the World Health Organization on Wednesday declared the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, a pandemic, meaning it has geographically spread worldwide, with director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus telling reporters in a live-streamed briefing that it is “deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity.” At the same time, the WHO said it is not changing its operations, despite this change in status.

Ottawa reported its first case of the coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the national tally to 102, as of this afternoon.

The House Liaison Committee, which just elected its chair on Tuesday, has not yet received any travel submissions from House committees, according to the chair, Liberal MP Judy Sgro (Humber River-Black Creek, Ont.). 

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Papineau, Que.), along with a team of ministers, announced on Wednesday morning a $1-billion package to fight the coronavirus. The package includes $500-million to help provinces and territories bolster the defences of their health-care systems. Affected workers who are forced to go into self-isolation will also be able to claim EI sickness benefits. The government said it is waiving the mandatory one-week waiting period, allowing those affected to be paid for the first week of their claim.

The Hill Times 

Beatrice Paez

Beatrice Paez is the digital editor at The Hill Times.
- bpaez@hilltimes.com

Politics This Morning

Get the latest news from The Hill Times

Politics This Morning


Your email has been added. An email has been sent to your address, please click the link inside of it to confirm your subscription.
More in News

No committee or caucus roles, longtime Tory MP Scott Reid still sidelined after breaking rank

News|By Laura Ryckewaert
A Member of Parliament since 2000, Scott Reid has not been named as a member of any House, special, or joint committees this Parliament.

Canada ‘very far’ from quarantining measures, says Trudeau, as feds announce $1-billion coronavirus fund

News|By Palak Mangat
'We have a responsibility to make sure Canada is ready for all scenarios,' Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters Wednesday, as he announced a $1-billion package aimed at mitigating the spread.

Interparliamentary group puts freeze on international travel amid coronavirus fears

News|By Beatrice Paez
The House Liaison Committee, which approves House committee travel, has not received any submission requests.

‘Everything we didn’t do with Phoenix’: feds tap SAP for work on long-awaited Phoenix replacement pilot project

News|By Mike Lapointe
PIPSC president Debi Daviau says she ‘cannot complain at all on openness and transparency’ around process, but PSAC president Chris Aylward says he’s ‘very concerned’ about lack of details, consultation with his union.

Transportation Agency, RCMP among agencies with most missed targets in 2018-19, show late-tabled reports

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
In 2018-19, federal departments and agencies missed 509 performance targets out of the 2,011 targets tracked with a deadline of March 2019.

O’Regan putting nuclear ‘front and centre’ raises eyebrows, industry hopes

News|By Aidan Chamandy
The announcement ‘doesn’t reflect what’s in his mandate letter,’ says NDP natural resources critic Richard Cannings, nor did nuclear energy didn’t come up in a briefing he had with the minister.

Cuban-Canadian relationship has remained strong regardless of governing party, says senior Cuban official

Feature|By Neil Moss
'I believe that our relationship for all these years has been guided by state policy,' says Marcelino Medina González.

Bennett defends process for reaching tentative deal with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs

By Beatrice Paez
Theresa Tait-Day, president of the Wet’suwet’en Matrilineal Coalition, says women in her community have been sidelined amid the outcry from demonstrators who took to the streets.

Federal officials brief MPs, parliamentary staff on efforts to combat coronavirus

News|By Beatrice Paez
Your group subscription includes premium access to Politics This Morning briefing.

Inside The Hill Times

Columns

Hill Times Publishing

© 2020 Hill Times Publishing   Contact Us   Work With Us   Advertise   Privacy   Terms of Service   Subscriptions