Improving the policy environment in Canada to capitalize on the global energy transformation

Energy use is the main source of rising greenhouse gas (GHG) concentrations in the atmosphere, which is linked to climate change’s widespread disruptive effects. Transforming the energy system—i.e., all the ways we produce, process, transport, and use energy—lies at the centre of a global transition to a sustainable future. As a trade-dependent and energy exporting country, Canada can play a leadership role in that future. To seize this opportunity, we need a policy environment that provides clarity and consistency that will minimize regulatory uncertainty and complexity and that will encourage business investment and innovation.