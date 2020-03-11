Canada ‘very far’ from quarantining measures, says Trudeau, as feds announce $1-billion coronavirus fund

'The reality is the number of people affected by the virus around the globe keeps on climbing,' says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a $1-billion fund aimed at mitigating the impacts of the coronavirus. He was joined by his deputy, Chrystia Freeland, Health Minister Patty Hajdu, Canada's chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam, Finance Minister Bill Morneau, and Treasury Board president Jean-Yves Duclos. The Hill Times photograph by Palak Mangat
PARLIAMENT HILL—The federal government announced a $1-billion fund Wednesday aimed at mitigating the spread of the coronavirus.
