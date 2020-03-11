Canada needs to lead an international effort to reduce fossil fuel production

Teck’s cancellation of its $20-billion Frontier project in February clearly exposed Canada’s contradictory position as a climate champion and major fossil fuel exporter. Having regained its credibility with the Paris Agreement, it is still seeking to grow its fossil fuel industry. Between now and 2040, the National Energy Board expects to see oil production grow by about 40 per cent and natural gas by 30 per cent, widening the production gap between planned fossil fuel production and what is needed to meet the Paris targets.