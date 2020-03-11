Home Page Election 2019 News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Hill Times Events Inside Ottawa Directory Hill Times Store Hill Times Careers The Wire Report The Lobby Monitor Parliament Now
Subscribe Free Trial Reuse & Permissions Advertising
Log In
Global

American democracy versus Trump: an election like no other

By Les Whittington      Mar. 11, 2020

The contest is already shaping up as the ugliest, most surreal, and out-of-bounds campaign in modern times.

Whether he faces off against Bernie Sanders, left, or Joe Biden, right, U.S. President Donald Trump will unleash plenty of ugliness against his Democratic rival, writes Les Whittington. Flickr photographs by Gage Skidmore and White House photograph courtesy of Joyce N. Boghosian

OTTAWA—You can hear the chants of “Lock him up” already.

Explore, analyze, understand
Inside Ottawa Directory – 2019 Edition
The handy reference guide includes: riding profiles, MPs by province, MP contact details, both Hill and constituency and more.

Get the book
Spinning History: A Witness to Harper’s Canada and 21st Century choices
An unvarnished look at the Harper years and what lies ahead for Canadians

Get the book
Election cybersecurity: a comprehensive look at the threats and solutions ahead of 2019
Election cybersecurity concerns in Canada.

Get the book

Politics This Morning

Get the latest news from The Hill Times

Politics This Morning


Your email has been added. An email has been sent to your address, please click the link inside of it to confirm your subscription.
More in News

Deadline looms for low-profile CPC candidates, who say party needs more fresh faces and ideas

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
The ‘traditional playbooks of smaller government, lower taxes, tough on crime,’ wont work to widen the blue tent, says one candidate. ‘We need to break the ceiling and win the support of more Canadians.’

‘Everything we didn’t do with Phoenix’: feds tap SAP for work on long-awaited Phoenix replacement pilot project

News|By Mike Lapointe
PIPSC president Debi Daviau says she ‘cannot complain at all on openness and transparency’ around process, but PSAC president Chris Aylward says he’s ‘very concerned’ about lack of details, consultation with his union.

Transportation Agency, RCMP among agencies with most missed targets in 2018-19, show late-tabled reports

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
In 2018-19, federal departments and agencies missed 509 performance targets out of the 2,011 targets tracked with a deadline of March 2019.

O’Regan putting nuclear ‘front and centre’ raises eyebrows, industry hopes

News|By Aidan Chamandy
The announcement ‘doesn’t reflect what’s in his mandate letter,’ says NDP natural resources critic Richard Cannings, nor did nuclear energy didn’t come up in a briefing he had with the minister.

Cuban-Canadian relationship has remained strong regardless of governing party, says senior Cuban official

Feature|By Neil Moss
'I believe that our relationship for all these years has been guided by state policy,' says Marcelino Medina González.

Federal officials brief MPs, parliamentary staff on efforts to combat coronavirus

News|By Beatrice Paez

Bennett defends process for reaching tentative deal with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs

By Beatrice Paez
Theresa Tait-Day, president of the Wet’suwet’en Matrilineal Coalition, says women in her community have been sidelined amid the outcry from demonstrators who took to the streets.

Vet MPs say future of Afghanistan up to Afghan people, as fragile U.S.-Taliban peace deal in balance

News|By Neil Moss
'You're ultimately there to set the conditions to allow the Afghans to sort of handle their own internal security challenges,' Conservative MP Alex Ruff says.

Senate committee talks heat up, Dalphond and Sinclair ready motion on reforms 

News|By Peter Mazereeuw
The striking of Senate committees was held up by negotiations over the annual budgets for each group in the Senate.
Your group subscription includes premium access to Politics This Morning briefing.

Inside The Hill Times

Columns

Hill Times Publishing

© 2020 Hill Times Publishing   Contact Us   Work With Us   Advertise   Privacy   Terms of Service   Subscriptions