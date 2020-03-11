Home Page Election 2019 News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Feature

‘I wrote The Imperilled Ocean to show that the ocean’s story is also our own’

By Kate Malloy      Mar. 11, 2020

Laura Trethewey talks about her new book, The Imperilled Ocean: Human Stories From a Changing Sea.

Author Laura Trethewey, pictured in Ladysmith, B.C., in 2015. 'I would encourage people to find others who care about the future of the ocean and create the most impact as a collective. Right now, the ocean needs humanity’s collaboration and imagination.' Photograph courtesy of Chloe Ellingson

Laura Trethewey is an ocean journalist on a noble mission: she wants to know how people can save the oceans. So she wrote her first book about it, The Imperilled Ocean: Human Stories From a Changing Sea, an illuminating, beautifully written, and important read, especially for Canada’s federal legislators. In 2015, the former writer and editor at Ocean.org, the storytelling site at the Vancouver Aquarium, set out to find out more about people’s stories about “the greatest ecosystem on Earth” in order to illustrate the human connections to the ocean. She spent years writing and researching people’s ocean stories and realized how critical human beings are to not only the suffering of the ocean but how people can also conserve it, even in the smallest ways.

Kate Malloy

Kate Malloy is the editor-in-chief of The Hill Times.
- kmalloy@hilltimes.com

