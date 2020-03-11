‘I wrote The Imperilled Ocean to show that the ocean’s story is also our own’

Laura Trethewey is an ocean journalist on a noble mission: she wants to know how people can save the oceans. So she wrote her first book about it, The Imperilled Ocean: Human Stories From a Changing Sea, an illuminating, beautifully written, and important read, especially for Canada’s federal legislators. In 2015, the former writer and editor at Ocean.org, the storytelling site at the Vancouver Aquarium, set out to find out more about people’s stories about “the greatest ecosystem on Earth” in order to illustrate the human connections to the ocean. She spent years writing and researching people’s ocean stories and realized how critical human beings are to not only the suffering of the ocean but how people can also conserve it, even in the smallest ways.