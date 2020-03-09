Will anyone cut Trudeau slack in a cutthroat world? 

In a macho political culture, peacemakers are not 'blessed'; they are suspect. And in the increasingly harsh climate in Ottawa, with Conservative leadership contenders vying to be the most belligerent and doctrinaire, frothy displays of anger are meant to denote strength, and simple solutions—which are never simple and rarely effective—are preferred over negotiation and incremental progress, which is how government actually works, no matter who is in charge.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, pictured in the National Press Theatre in Ottawa on Feb. 21, 2020. If the last few weeks have taught us anything, it is that being prime minister of Canada is a brutally hard job, writes Susan Riley. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
CHELSEA, QUE.—If the last few weeks have taught us anything, it is that being prime minister of Canada is a brutally hard job.
'Provinces and territories are going to argue ... that they’re going to see absolutely no investment decisions by the private sector to develop natural resources, until the feds make clear what their net-zero plans are.'