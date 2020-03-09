The far right threat to government institutions and policy is systemic

Last month, 12 members of a German far-right group were arrested for allegedly plotting a large-scale attack on mosques similar to the ones carried out in New Zealand last year. At the same time, German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s chosen successor resigned as the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party leader because she could not stop party collaboration with the far-right, anti-Islam party, Alternative for Deutschland (AfD), to elect a state premier. The far-right ideological underpinnings of such hate groups now sit securely within many governments.