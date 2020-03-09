Home Page Election 2019 News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Global

The far right threat to government institutions and policy is systemic

By Wael Haddara and Faisal Kutty      Mar. 9, 2020

Our government must be held accountable to ensure that far-right ideology is removed from policies and practices of institutions that exist to serve and protect Canadians.

Last month, 12 members of a German far-right group were arrested for allegedly plotting a large-scale attack on mosques similar to the ones carried out in New Zealand last year. At the same time, German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s chosen successor resigned as the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party leader because she could not stop party collaboration with the far-right, anti-Islam party, Alternative for Deutschland (AfD), to elect a state premier. The far-right ideological underpinnings of such hate groups now sit securely within many governments.

