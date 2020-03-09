Vet MPs say future of Afghanistan up to Afghan people, as fragile U.S.-Taliban peace deal in balance

As a fragile peace deal hangs in the balance between the U.S. and the Taliban, Canadian federal MPs who are veterans of the mission in Afghanistan say the impact of Canada’s contribution may not yet be measurable, but also say progress was made.

“Before Canada and a lot of the [other] countries started rolling in, the Taliban had complete rule of Afghanistan. Girls weren’t allowed to go to school,” Conservative MP Alex Ruff (Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound, Ont.) told The Hill Times, who as a Canadian Army officer participated in two deployments in Afghanistan in 2007 and 2012.

Bloc Québécois MP Michel Boudrias (Terrebonne, Que.), who was deployed to Afghanistan in 2010 where he was part of a unit to train the Afghan Army, said Canada’s main legacy will be infrastructure building projects, adding that it remains to be seen how that legacy will pan out.

Mr. Ruff added that “ultimately” it will be the Afghans who have to come up with a solution that works for them and that “hopefully” the rest of the world can provide a legitimate Afghan government that support.

“It’s very hard to convince [people] back home in Canada or any Western society that is putting their soldiers and lives on the line—and unfortunately taking causalities—to understand that some of these problems are generational fixes,” Mr. Ruff said. “It just takes time.”

He said the success of the mission will be seen if a soldier or police officer who they trained takes those lessons to improve Afghan society at a higher level.

“Who’s to say, that it [won’t be] a young soldier or officer in the Afghan military or police force that was Canadian-trained and taught the law of armed conflict and taught them professionalism,” Mr. Ruff said, that is “the individual who is going to be president of Afghanistan and be the person that is going to solve this thing and help introduce some long lasting resolution to it.”

From 2001 to 2011, the Canadian military played a combat role in Afghanistan, and as part of a NATO training mission until 2014. Over those years, 158 Canadians soldiers died in the mission, which cost an estimated $16-billion, according to The Ottawa Citizen.

“You’re ultimately there to set the conditions to allow the Afghans to sort of handle their own internal security challenges and to build that capacity up across all different sides of the house to have long lasting peace,” Mr. Ruff said.

The U.S. and the Taliban announced a peace deal on Feb. 29 that could pave the way for the U.S. to withdraw from the country and end an 18-year military campaign.

As part of the deal, 5,000 U.S. solders would leave Afghanistan by May. Within 14 months, all U.S. soldiers and NATO forces would have to leave the country.

The peace deal lays the foundation for peace talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government, with up to 5,000 Taliban prisoners being released in exchange for the release of 1,000 Afghan government personnel. The prisoner exchange would happen before March 10 when intra-Afghan peace talks are expected to start. The Taliban also has agreed to prevent al-Qaeda from operating in areas which they control.

In response to the announcement, Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne (Saint-Maurice-Champlain, Que.) said in a statement that he “noted” the deal, while the Global Affairs press release for the statement declared that Canada “welcomed” the deal.

“Afghans deserve to be free from violence and conflict. After decades of war, there is a need to forge a peaceful path forward as the country enters into Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace talks,” Mr. Champagne’s statement read.

Barbara Martin, a former director general at the then-Department of Foreign Affairs and International Trade tasked with Canada’s withdrawal from Kandahar, said the use of “noted” suggests that there was “considerable discussion” on how Canada should approach the deal.

“I think politically, possibly, they had to say ‘welcomed’ for the sake of our relationship with the United States,” she said, now a professor at Queen’s University. “But in all honesty, I think they would have been more comfortable saying they ‘noted’ the deal because there are no guarantees that are being offered by the Taliban in the deal … [that give] markers for a progressive U.S. draw down.”

Prof. Martin said that there is nothing to verify that the Taliban has disassociated with its past terrorist partners at the same time the U.S. is in the midst of withdrawing.

“What do you do if they do not honour that when the timetable requires the U.S. withdrawal to occur long before the intra-Afghan negotiations can ever come to any kind of conclusion,” she said. “So it’s a very fragile kind of agreement and the [U.S.] have put an awful lot of faith that the Taliban will actually honour it.”

Some critics have attacked the U.S. for agreeing to the deal fearing that the Taliban will regain control over Afghanistan governance. According to the BBC, the Taliban was active in two-thirds of Afghanistan in 2018.

U.S. President Donald Trump has long pushed for the United States to withdraw from the conflict.

“Trump just wants to declare a win and get out of Afghanistan,” Carleton University international affairs professor Stephen Saideman said, “it doesn’t really matter to him what happens afterwards.”

He added that he didn’t have a lot of faith that the deal will hold.

“Trump is not a very reliable, credible bargaining partner, neither are the Taliban,” said Prof. Saideman, director of the Canadian Defence and Security Network, adding that he would not count on the United States not withdrawing even if a final peace deal isn’t secured.

Since the deal was announced, the Taliban have targeted Afghan government forces and the U.S. has launched an air strike on the Taliban.

Mr. Boudrias said he is “worried” about the peace deal.

“[It’s] a big concern,” he said over if the Taliban will respect human rights and democracy.

John Manley, a former deputy prime mister and foreign affairs minister during the Jean Chrétien government, said “the fear” is that the Afghan government and military are not strong enough.

Mr. Manley led a review of the Afghan mission that recommended to then-prime minister Stephen Harper in 2008 to extend the mission indefinitely, which the Conservative government agreed upon at the time.

He said the U.S. aren’t negotiating from a position of strength as the Taliban know they want to leave.

“It was just a matter of applying the right pressure in the right place, until [Trump] gave it up,” Mr. Manley said.

Denis Thompson, a former major-general in the Canadian Army who served as commander of NATO’s task force in Kandahar from 2008 to 2009, said his principal issue with the peace plan is that the Afghan government isn’t included.

Mr. Thompson said Canada’s legacy is that the Armed Forces were given territory in Kandahar to defend and it wasn’t lost.

“We bought time for others to fix the governance problems that Afghanistan has and perhaps force or induce the Taliban to come to the table and negotiate,” he said. “But sadly, that time was basically squandered. It was an under resourced effort and it was too little, too late.”

“People have a hard time defining what a victory is in a counterinsurgency, and in my humble opinion it is when you politicize the opponent,” he said. “If you can force the opponent or convince the opponent to come to the table and then they become a political movement and not just an armed group, you have a success, because then they’ll enter into government in a legitimate fashion instead of force their way in.”

But he said, typically countries want to negotiate from a position of strength, which isn’t the case for the U.S. and the Afghan government at the moment.

Chris Kilford, a Queen’s University fellow who was deployed from 2009 to 2010 as the deputy military attaché in Kabul, Afghanistan, said the Canadian mission has changed Afghan lives “dramatically.”

“That’s a legacy that won’t go away,” he said, adding that although there is some who view the deal as representing a loss in the war, potential peace should be viewed optimistically.

“All things come to an end,” he said. “I always look back to the Second World, we fought the Germans to the death and eventually things turned around and I look at what happened in Vietnam [with] the United States—it came to an end, it was ugly, but it seems to have worked its way out fairly well.”

“So there has to be a degree of optimism here,” Mr. Kilford added. “But anything can go wrong.”

Mr. Manley said the review he performed always cautioned the government over how they viewed success.

“It was not going to be a modern state in any time soon,” he said. “There were deep problems not just because of the Taliban, but because it was abjectly poor. One of the poorest countries on Earth.”

Justin Massie, a professor of political science at the Université du Québec à Montréal, said Canada has failed to recognize the problem of their counterinsurgency strategy.

“It was impossible with the meager resources poured into Afghanistan to even conceive of defeating the Taliban,” he said. “We need to find a better way to deal with terrorist threats.”

Pakistan’s role never addressed, say former diplomats

The positive contributions Canada has fostered in Afghanistan are threatened until the “final obstacle to peace” is removed, former Canadian ambassador to Afghanistan Chris Alexander said.

He said the conflict is being conducted by proxies of the Pakistan military, and the Taliban and connected groups receive “guns, ammunition, IED training and funding” from Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence.

“Stability will come to Afghanistan when this undeclared state-sponsored proxy war ends,” Mr. Alexander said in an email. “Ending it requires tough sanctions against all those individuals and entities in Pakistan now prosecuting this war.”

“The Taliban are not their own masters; until Pakistan’s military faces real penalties for its misdeeds, the war will continue, as any Afghan can confirm,” he added, noting that the Canadian government should have a role leading an effort to impose sanctions on Pakistan.

Pakistan has long denied funding the Taliban.

Prof. Martin said addressing both Pakistan and Iran will be key if a peace deal can last.

“[Pakistan] was always the problem that we never addressed when we were heavily engaged in Afghanistan and we should have been much more focused on Pakistan at that time,” she said.

