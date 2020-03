Former envoy John McCallum, who was fired over remarks he made about the extradition of Huawei exec Meng Wanzhou, was initially scheduled to appear before committee, but was a no-show.

Members of the House Committee on Canada-China Relations on Monday heard from Guy Saint-Jacques, pictured at far left, who served as Canada's ambassador to China from 2012 to 2016, and Howard Ballach, left, who was in the role from 1996 to 2001.