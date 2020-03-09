Conservative riding presidents, candidates, MPs rebelling against party’s decision to claw back half of election rebates

The Conservative Party is facing serious pushback from riding associations, candidates, and caucus members over the Conservative Fund’s decision to claw back 50 per cent of the election rebates from Elections Canada that candidates receive for their expenses after an election, and the three main leadership candidates are vowing to cancel the “rebate sharing program” after the June leadership election.

“Who the hell authorized it? We [riding association] didn’t authorize it, we had no meetings on it, we had no talks on it,” said Oakville, Ont., Conservative riding association president Brian Cargill in an interview with The Hill Times last week. “And boy, I thought we were pretty good, but we’re no better than the scheming, goddamned NDP and the Liberals.”

Up until the last election, the Conservative Party boasted about its policy to not claw back any money from candidate rebates, unlike the Liberals and the NDP, which have been keeping 60 per cent of rebates. But, on the instructions of the Conservative Fund, the fundraising arm of the party, the headquarters made all 2019 candidates sign an agreement that they would let the party take a 50 per cent cut of the rebates.

After a general election, every candidate that receives 10 per cent or more of the votes in their riding are reimbursed for 60 per cent of their eligible election expenses. For example, if a candidate spent $100,000 in his or her election campaign, Elections Canada would pay $60,000 in rebates. So, based on the agreement that the Conservative Party signed with its candidates, the party would keep $30,000 and the candidate would get the remaining $30,000.

Elections Canada pays 15 per cent of the riding spending limit to candidates within a few weeks after the election, and the remainder is reimbursed upon a review of all expenses by Elections Canada auditors to ensure all filed claims were in compliance with the Elections Act. Elections Canada sends rebates to the official financial agent of each candidate and cheques are deposited in the campaign bank account.

After the 2015 election, the Conservative Party candidates received $16,778,265 in rebates in total, the Liberals $14,146,482, the NDP $9,469,792, the Bloc Québécois $1,406,006, and the Green Party $773,165. As of last week, Elections Canada was still in the process of reviewing 2019 campaign expenses that the candidates had filed, and the final amounts were not available.

Mr. Cargill, who has been a party supporter and member for about 55 years, told The Hill Times that he’s against sharing rebates with the party because in a minority Parliament an election can happen at any time, and each riding association has to be financially ready whenever an election is called.

He said fundraising at any time is tough and not all riding associations can raise enough money for an election in a relatively short period of time, especially those in rural areas, and election rebates are a significant source of income for any riding association. Currently, Conservative riding associations are competing with the party and the leadership candidates to raise money for the next election. The annual maximum personal donation limit is $1,625.

“I think it’s a hell of a big one,” said Mr. Cargill. “But it’s not as detrimental to us because we’re from a rather rich, influential area. … But go out into your hinterlands, they don’t have that same opportunity that we have, and they have to replace that. So, it’s not a fair thing, and it’s not being used effectively. Who the hell are these fools spending all this money?”

Mr. Cargill said that he did not know until after the election that it was a requirement for the candidates to agree to share rebates with the party. He said he questioned Terence Young, former two-term Conservative MP and the party’s candidate in the riding, on why he signed the agreement. Mr. Cargill said Mr. Young told him he had no option but to agree, as otherwise the party wouldn’t let him run in the election. Mr. Cargill said if he had known about this requirement, he would have advised Mr. Young not to run, and to let other parties win the riding.

“I said ‘who the hell gave you [Mr. Young] the permission to sign the agreement?’ [Mr. Young responded] ‘They [the party] wouldn’t let me run if I didn’t sign it,’ and then [I said] ‘I guess you wouldn’t have been running, let the goddamned Liberals win.’”

Mr. Young lost the riding to rookie MP and now Public Services and Procurement Minister Anita Anand (Oakville, Ont.) by a margin of about seven per cent of the vote. Mr. Young won this riding in the 2008 and 2011 elections, but lost in 2015 and 2019.

Now, Mr. Cargill said he is planning on advising the riding association’s official agent not to share the rebate with the party. Without mentioning any names, he said some other riding association presidents are planning on doing the same. He also said he would inform the party either in writing or on the phone that his riding won’t share the rebates with them.

“As far as I’m concerned, when the money comes back to us, we’re not sending it down there,” said Mr. Cargill. “What are they going to do, come out and get us?… So I’m not sure what will take place. I’m sure it’ll be a bit of a kerfuffle, but I suspect no riding is going to send them half, and all the candidates so far have stated that ‘no, they won’t do that.’ So, I can’t see that there’s going to be much of a fight or a follow up.”

Mr. Young told The Hill Times he had begrudgingly signed the agreement, as there was no other option. He said, however, that he agreed to share the money in writing, and he’s in favour of honouring his commitment. He said it was “news to him” that Mr. Cargill was planning on instructing the financial agent not to share rebates with the party.

“This was the top-down leadership we had from Andrew Scheer (Regina-Qu’Appelle, Sask.) and his crew,” said Mr. Young. “But, you know, if you didn’t sign it, they would eliminate you as a candidate. They were very high handed about [nominations]. So, I was very uncomfortable with that,” he said.

“There was an additional problem: they were using a whole range of party powers to select candidates, which is not the way we choose candidates in our party. Candidates in our party are elected by the members of the riding generally. But they were just disregarding, disregarding those processes, and like a steamroller in some ridings, and I think that contributed to our loss.”

Some Conservative MPs and candidates of record in the last election told The Hill Times that their riding associations are either instructing their official agents not to share the rebates with the party or are writing letters to Elections Canada saying that they don’t want any money to go to the party.

“My understanding is that some riding associations have passed the motion saying that the riding association [should] send a new direction to Elections Canada, saying give us the whole balance of the rebate,” a Conservative MP told The Hill Times.

Former Nova Scotia Conservative MP Scott Armstrong, who ran unsuccessfully in the last election, told The Hill Times he did not support the rebate sharing program. He said he’s supporting Peter MacKay in the leadership contest. Mr. MacKay has publicly announced that he would reverse the Conservative Fund’s decision. Mr. Armstrong, however, said his riding association has no plans to write a letter to Elections Canada, or to instruct the financial agent not to give any rebate money to the party office.

“Peter MacKay, who I’m supporting, has said that if he becomes leader that the associations will retain their entire their entire rebate,” said Mr. Armstrong, who represented the Nova Scotia riding of Cumberland-Colchester-Musquodoboit, N.S. from 2009 until 2015. He lost the last election to Liberal Lenore Zann by a margin of one per cent, or 453 votes.

“And I firmly believe that in order to have a strong party, have that strong [riding] association.”

Conservative MP Erin O’Toole (Durham, Ont.) and Conservative MP Marilyn Gladu (Sarnia-Lambton, Ont.), who are also running for leadership, have also stated publicly that should they become the party leader, they would stop the party from clawing back any rebates.

Four-term Conservative MP Bruce Stanton (Simcoe North, Ont.) said his riding association will share the election rebates with the party. He said his riding association has no plans to send a letter to Elections Canada, or instruct its financial agent not to share the money with the party.

In an emailed response to The Hill Times, a senior party spokesperson said that as a direct result of the elimination of the per-vote subsidy program, the Conservative Party’s budget has lost $20-million. He said the Conservative Fund chose to go ahead with the rebate sharing program to qualify for the approximately $6-million HST/GST rebate from the Canada Revenue Agency, as it is based on how much income a party receives from the government. Without the clawing back of rebates, the Conservatives would lose the funding, while the Liberals and the NDP would receive it, putting the Conservatives at a disadvantage, Cory Hann said.

“The Liberals and NDP have been benefitting from an HST/GST rebate from CRA worth millions per election cycle because of the amount of government funding they receive through their own candidate rebate sharing programs,” wrote Mr. Hann. “With our previous Conservative government’s correct decision to abolish the per vote subsidy, it didn’t just mean a $20-million loss to our budget, it also eliminated our ability to meet the government funding threshold CRA uses to measure eligibility for the rebate. Because of our opponents’ own version of the rebate sharing, it gave them upwards of a $5.5-million advantage over our party. We’ve done the responsible thing by significantly re-structuring and doing everything we can to make up the difference, but it still left us short.”

Meanwhile, the Conservatives have been outperforming all parties in fundraising for years. Even though the Liberals won the 2015 and 2019 general elections, the Conservatives are still out-raising the other parties.

In 2019, the Conservatives raised the most money of all parties. They raised $31-million, compared to $21-million for the Liberals, $8-million for the NDP and $6.5-million for the Greens.

news@hilltimes.com