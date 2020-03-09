Home Page Election 2019 News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Hill Life & People

‘Braver Canada’: a new book paths a fresh course for Canada around the globe

By Neil Moss      Mar. 9, 2020

Plus, editorial cartoonist Michael de Adder wins U.S. Herblock Prize for editorial cartooning, and HT story gets This Hour Has 22 Minutes spotlight.

Derek Burney and Fen Osler Hampson's Braver Canada: Shaping Our Destiny in a Precarious World is a sequel to their 2014 book Brave New Canada: Meeting the Challenge of a Changing World. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade and file photogtaph, and book cover image courtesy of

A former Canadian ambassador to the U.S. and an international relations professor argue in a book that Canada needs a new approach as international institutions have been permanently altered.

Neil Moss

Neil Moss is a reporter at The Hill Times covering federal politics, foreign policy, and defence. 
- nmoss@hilltimes.com

