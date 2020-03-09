‘Braver Canada’: a new book paths a fresh course for Canada around the globe

Plus, editorial cartoonist Michael de Adder wins U.S. Herblock Prize for editorial cartooning, and HT story gets This Hour Has 22 Minutes spotlight.
Derek Burney and Fen Osler Hampson's Braver Canada: Shaping Our Destiny in a Precarious World is a sequel to their 2014 book Brave New Canada: Meeting the Challenge of a Changing World. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade and file photogtaph, and book cover image courtesy of
A former Canadian ambassador to the U.S. and an international relations professor argue in a book that Canada needs a new approach as international institutions have been permanently altered.
'Provinces and territories are going to argue ... that they’re going to see absolutely no investment decisions by the private sector to develop natural resources, until the feds make clear what their net-zero plans are.'