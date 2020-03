The term 'small-c conservative' refers in Canada to so-called 'ideological' conservatives—as opposed to members of the 'big-C' Conservative Party, who are often 'small-l liberals.' However, 'small-c conservatism' is arguably still a broader term than 'social conservatism,' within the Conservative Party. 'Small-c conservatives' are the heart and soul of the party.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, pictured at a caucus meeting on Dec. 4, 2019. It could be argued that it is only by contestation in the area of so-called first principles, that some kind of major intellectual and cultural shifts to societal presuppositions could be affected, which would indeed only later find an instantiation in concrete electoral victories and government policies, writes Mark Wegierski.