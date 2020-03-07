Stop treating indigenous women’s bodies as empty of humanity and implement the calls for justice

Colonial policies and attitudes have stripped Indigenous women and girls of their humanity. Implementing all 231 calls for justice would go a long way to achieving reconciliation.
The final report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, presented to government on June 3, 2019, issued 231 calls for justice so that healing and justice can occur, and Indigenous women’s place as leaders and givers of life can be restored, writes Lorraine Whitman. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
We continue, in many ways, to treat Indigenous women’s bodies as empty of humanity.
