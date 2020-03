The basic principle espoused in our report is simple: there should be consistent obligations to support Canadian cultural policy for all media content undertakings involved in similar activities, whether foreign or Canadian.

Some have argued that the rules should include cultural markers so that the program 'looks' Canadian. However, this can give rise to problems with freedom of expression. Should we deny Deepa Mehta, pictured, the acclaimed Indo-Canadian film director and screenwriter, the ability to tell a story set in India when it comes from her Canadian perspective, asks Janet Yale.