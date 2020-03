Re: “Canada’s China-U.S. conundrum,” (The Hill Times, Feb. 24, p. 27). Fifty-odd years ago in Washington, D.C., the capital of the United States of America, then-prime minister Pierre Trudeau said, “Living next to you is in some ways like sleeping with an elephant.” It is a position in which there is both protection and danger. Now a dragon approaches, wanting the elephant’s peanuts and the person in between has to please two great beasts.