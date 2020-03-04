Taxation employee union files ‘bad faith bargaining’ charge against CRA as PSAC gears up for strike votes

Members of PSAC, Canada’s largest public service union, held rallies and sit-ins across the country to mark the fourth anniversary of Phoenix and the lack of new collective agreements.
Public Service Alliance of Canada members hold a demonstration outside Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office in Ottawa on Feb. 28, to mark the fourth anniversary of the problem-plagued Phoenix pay system. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
The fourth anniversary of the problem-plagued Phoenix pay system has come and gone, and as Canada’s largest federal public sector union remains without a new contract, union leaders are busy gearing up for strike votes across the country.
