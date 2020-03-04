Home Page Election 2019 News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Hill Times Events Inside Ottawa Directory Hill Times Store Hill Times Careers The Wire Report The Lobby Monitor Parliament Now
Subscribe Free Trial Reuse & Permissions Advertising
Log In
Lobbying

‘Pent-up interest’ leads to post-election lobbying push 54 per cent higher than first Liberal win

By Samantha Wright Allen      Mar. 4, 2020

The uncertainty of the minority Parliament and the slow start-up naming ministers and their mandates and staff all helped make January an especially busy month, say lobbyists.

Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains and Finance Minister Bill Morneau were January’s top-lobbied cabinet ministers. The Hill Times photographs by Andrew Meade
Share a story
The story link will be added automatically.

Lobbying activity in the first three months after the 2019 election rose 54 per cent compared to the months following the Liberals’ 2015 majority win, a notable uptick in interest some in the industry say is tied to the uncertainty of a minority Parliament and the government’s slow start.

Lobbyists logged 3,014 communications with Parliamentarians and officials in November, December, and January, eclipsing the 1,958 communications filed by the end of January 2016, according to an analysis of the lobbyist registry as of Feb. 26. Half of that activity came in January, which saw a 57 per cent jump in lobbying compared to January 2016, a spike that some say is due to delays in naming the Liberal cabinet and staffing up, which made the new year the first chance for many to engage.

With a minority comes “a significant proliferation” of important points of contact for stakeholders, as it’s no longer good enough just to convince the minister’s office and relevant policy adviser in the Prime Minister’s Office, said Yaroslav Baran, a partner with Earnscliffe Strategy Group and a former Conservative staffer. 

“There are far more potential pressure points in the policy mix,” and in turn, the number of policy influencers on the Hill has “dramatically expanded,” said Mr. Baran, meaning lobbyists more readily must reach out to opposition critics, and national and regional caucuses across party’s lines, as well as all leaders’ offices.

Minority governments by their very nature are uncertain, noted Elliot Hughes, a senior adviser at Summa Strategies and former Liberal ministerial policy aide.

“Uncertainty leads to both risk and opportunity,” said Mr. Hughes, and so it’s important for organizations engaging with officials at both the political and official level to look for opportunities that link up with their cause and “to manage some risk.”

Lobbying is also at a busier pace compared to this time last year when the Liberal government entered the final stretch of its majority mandate. The 1,640 filings reported in January 2020 represent a 31 per cent increase over the 1,251 communications that kicked off 2019, the last session of an ambitious legislative agenda. November and December 2019 filings were down from 2018, but their pace was up compared to the two months following the 2015 election.

January’s top subjects included the environment, with 278 reports, economic development (260), industry (229), energy (210), and international trade (203), all of which all helped make January—which saw only five House of Commons sitting days—a busy month. January 2016 also had five sitting days. Individual Members of Parliament and their staff were the most in demand this January, with 448 mentions, followed by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (168), Finance Canada (129), Global Affairs Canada (108), Environment and Climate Change Canada (101), and Natural Resources Canada (98).

‘Very slow transition’ from feds, lobbyists say 

There was also likely a “pent-up interest” in meeting with the government given the delay in naming the cabinet, said Shaemus Murphy, a former senior Liberal staffer who is now vice-president of federal advocacy at Counsel Public Affairs—an assessment also echoed by Mr. Hughes and Mr. Baran.

The government didn’t seem to feel the same pressure as in 2015 to rush to get things going, and “with the benefit of experience from last time around [felt] that they could take the time” and “be deliberate” in their decisions, said Mr. Murphy.

It took more time to name ministers, for example, in the wake of Liberal losses in Alberta and Saskatchewan, which made cabinet make-up an even more politically sensitive endeavour. After the Oct. 19, 2015,election, cabinet was named on Nov. 4; after the Oct. 21, 2019, vote, cabinet was sworn-in on Nov. 20.

Then, the mandate letters came later than usual. They’re political documents that Mr. Murphy said give organizations “cues” on what they should focus on and serve as a reason to reach out.

“There are issues that build up over time,” he said, especially given the long election break since lobbyists had the last real opportunity to engage with government and Parliamentarians. 

All noted the delay in naming ministerial staff, who are often the first point of contact for organizations. 

It appeared to all three men that the government took more time to get up and running, in what Mr. Baran described as a “very slow transition,” and one in which the new Liberal government only got to the “essentials” before the holiday break, like electing the Speaker and presenting the Throne Speech.

“All this pressure kept building up since June last year, so now there’s going to be an explosion of stakeholder outreach to government because finally somebody’s listening and there’s somebody to talk to,” he said, an assessment Mr. Hughes echoed, saying it meant that, come January, everyone was “roaring to go.” 

Finance and Innovation staff top-lobbied as budget nears

Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains (Mississauga-Malton, Ont.), Finance Minister Bill Morneau (Toronto Centre, Ont.), and their staff and departments were the most-lobbied in January, which came as no surprise to Mr. Hughes. 

The top-lobbied MPs in January, according to the federal lobbyist registry, by the number of communications registered. Graph created with Infogram

Ian Foucher (35) and Tyler Meredith (22), who both lead policy in Mr. Morneau’s office, were two of the top-lobbied people, a likely result, given groups want to speak with those “deeply involved” in the budget process given it’s the government’s “fundamental document to demonstrate what it cares about through dollars and cents,” said Mr. Hughes.

Paul Halucha, assistant secretary to the cabinet for the Privy Council Office and former assistant deputy minister of the industry sector at Innovation, Science, and Economic Development Canada (ISED), was the top-lobbied civil servant with 23 mentions. Close behind was ISED’s deputy minister, Simon Kennedy, and the file’s ministerial aides also topped the list, including Mr. Bain’s chief of staff, Ryan Dunn (23).

Budget consultations are happening now at an accelerated pace, with months lost to the election, but this time of year would typically take up officials’ attention, said Mr. Hughes.   

Given the government’s minority, it’s less likely there will be four budgets in this Parliament, so every budget increases in importance, noted Mr. Hughes, and in turn, organizations with funding agreements up this year or next may want to start conversations and perhaps even think of early funding asks, because the government could fall before the four-year cycle that’s guaranteed with a majority.

“There could be a sense among organizations that all budgets matter, but maybe this one matters more,” he said.

Among Parliamentarians, local Liberal MP Francis Drouin (Glengarry—Prescott—Russell, Ont.) is a fixture at the top of lobbying lists, including second place in 2019, in part because he can can take more meetings during constituency weeks, noted Mr. Murphy. Rookie Liberal MP Adam van Koeverden’s (Milton, Ont.) 11 mentions shows he is “hitting the ground running,” said Mr. Murphy of the parliamentary secretary for sport. 

Among the most active groups are three that posted more than 20 filings in January: Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada (26), the Canadian Cattlemens’ Association (21), and CARE Canada (21).

The busiest groups in January, according to the federal lobbying registry. Graph created with Infogram

swallen@hilltimes.com  

The Hill Times

Samantha Wright Allen

Samantha Wright Allen is a reporter for The Hill Times.
- swallen@hilltimes.com

Explore, analyze, understand
Inside 2020 Books – Inside Ottawa and Inside Canada
Get both Inside Canada pocket books for a special price.

Get the book
Inside Ottawa Directory – 2020 Edition
The handy reference guide includes: riding profiles, MPs by province, MP contact details, both Hill and constituency and more.

Get the book
You Might Be From Canada If…
You Might Be From Canada If . . . is a delightful, illustrated romp through this country as it celebrates its 150th birthday.

Get the book
Related Policy Briefings
Cannabis
Short and informative analyses on policy challenges that bring background and recommendations to policymakers, journalists and the general public.

Read policy briefing
Aviation Policy Briefing
Short and informative analyses on policy challenges that bring background and recommendations to policymakers, journalists and the general public.

Read policy briefing

Politics This Morning

Get the latest news from The Hill Times

Politics This Morning


Your email has been added. An email has been sent to your address, please click the link inside of it to confirm your subscription.
More in News

MPs considering joint House-Senate group to oversee Centre Block renovations

News|By Laura Ryckewaert
NDP House Leader Peter Julian says he thinks ‘it’s important to hear from the Senators,' but doesn’t ‘think that all of what they’re putting forward can be justified.’

‘Pent-up interest’ leads to post-election lobbying push 54 per cent higher than first Liberal win

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
The uncertainty of the minority Parliament and the slow start-up naming ministers and their mandates and staff all helped make January an especially busy month, say lobbyists.

Federal spending reaches $304.6-billion, up 12 per cent since pre-reform main estimates

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
After a two-year pilot that brought the budget first, this year’s main estimates won’t include billions in budget spending.

Senator says latest report on Canada’s ‘toxic’ prison system shows judicial oversight needed

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
The Correctional Service of Canada says culture change ‘can take time,’ but in the wake of two damning reports, it’s ‘absolutely committed’ to that goal.

Former prime minister Chrétien says Trudeau has ‘absolutely no authority’ to quash blockades through police force

News|By Beatrice Paez
'For those who are both demanding Trudeau call in or call off the police with regards to blockades it isn't in the job description,' tweets former NDP MP Nathan Cullen.

‘Completely disrespectful’: late release of NAFTA economic study a sign of disregard for parliamentary process, say some opposition MPs

News|By Neil Moss
An economic impact assessment on the new NAFTA was completed minutes prior to a committee meeting where MPs questioned senior Global Affairs officials on the same analysis.

Conservatives considering 2019 Liberal model to protect incumbent MPs from nomination challenges in next election

News|By Abbas Rana
The Conservative Party’s 20-member national council decided that if the next federal election is called by June 2021, all 121 incumbent MPs will automatically be nominated.

In fast-moving political reality, Trudeau uses Incident Response Group to seek ‘quick resolutions’ to complex problems

News|By Mike Lapointe
The Incident Response Group has met multiple times in recent weeks to discuss the coronavirus outbreak, Iran’s downing of the Ukrainian passenger flight, and ongoing rail blockades across Canada.

No need to cancel social gatherings over coronavirus yet, says city official

News|By Palak Mangat
Ultimately, Dr. Theresa Tam, federal public health officer, said it would be up to local health authorities to consider whether to implement social-distancing measures, such as the cancellation of public gatherings.
Your group subscription includes premium access to Politics This Morning briefing.

Inside The Hill Times

Columns

Hill Times Publishing

© 2020 Hill Times Publishing   Contact Us   Work With Us   Advertise   Privacy   Terms of Service   Subscriptions