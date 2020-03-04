‘Pent-up interest’ leads to post-election lobbying push 54 per cent higher than first Liberal win

Lobbying activity in the first three months after the 2019 election rose 54 per cent compared to the months following the Liberals’ 2015 majority win, a notable uptick in interest some in the industry say is tied to the uncertainty of a minority Parliament and the government’s slow start.

Lobbyists logged 3,014 communications with Parliamentarians and officials in November, December, and January, eclipsing the 1,958 communications filed by the end of January 2016, according to an analysis of the lobbyist registry as of Feb. 26. Half of that activity came in January, which saw a 57 per cent jump in lobbying compared to January 2016, a spike that some say is due to delays in naming the Liberal cabinet and staffing up, which made the new year the first chance for many to engage.

With a minority comes “a significant proliferation” of important points of contact for stakeholders, as it’s no longer good enough just to convince the minister’s office and relevant policy adviser in the Prime Minister’s Office, said Yaroslav Baran, a partner with Earnscliffe Strategy Group and a former Conservative staffer.

“There are far more potential pressure points in the policy mix,” and in turn, the number of policy influencers on the Hill has “dramatically expanded,” said Mr. Baran, meaning lobbyists more readily must reach out to opposition critics, and national and regional caucuses across party’s lines, as well as all leaders’ offices.

Minority governments by their very nature are uncertain, noted Elliot Hughes, a senior adviser at Summa Strategies and former Liberal ministerial policy aide.

“Uncertainty leads to both risk and opportunity,” said Mr. Hughes, and so it’s important for organizations engaging with officials at both the political and official level to look for opportunities that link up with their cause and “to manage some risk.”

Lobbying is also at a busier pace compared to this time last year when the Liberal government entered the final stretch of its majority mandate. The 1,640 filings reported in January 2020 represent a 31 per cent increase over the 1,251 communications that kicked off 2019, the last session of an ambitious legislative agenda. November and December 2019 filings were down from 2018, but their pace was up compared to the two months following the 2015 election.

January’s top subjects included the environment, with 278 reports, economic development (260), industry (229), energy (210), and international trade (203), all of which all helped make January—which saw only five House of Commons sitting days—a busy month. January 2016 also had five sitting days. Individual Members of Parliament and their staff were the most in demand this January, with 448 mentions, followed by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (168), Finance Canada (129), Global Affairs Canada (108), Environment and Climate Change Canada (101), and Natural Resources Canada (98).

‘Very slow transition’ from feds, lobbyists say

There was also likely a “pent-up interest” in meeting with the government given the delay in naming the cabinet, said Shaemus Murphy, a former senior Liberal staffer who is now vice-president of federal advocacy at Counsel Public Affairs—an assessment also echoed by Mr. Hughes and Mr. Baran.

The government didn’t seem to feel the same pressure as in 2015 to rush to get things going, and “with the benefit of experience from last time around [felt] that they could take the time” and “be deliberate” in their decisions, said Mr. Murphy.

It took more time to name ministers, for example, in the wake of Liberal losses in Alberta and Saskatchewan, which made cabinet make-up an even more politically sensitive endeavour. After the Oct. 19, 2015,election, cabinet was named on Nov. 4; after the Oct. 21, 2019, vote, cabinet was sworn-in on Nov. 20.

Then, the mandate letters came later than usual. They’re political documents that Mr. Murphy said give organizations “cues” on what they should focus on and serve as a reason to reach out.

“There are issues that build up over time,” he said, especially given the long election break since lobbyists had the last real opportunity to engage with government and Parliamentarians.

All noted the delay in naming ministerial staff, who are often the first point of contact for organizations.

It appeared to all three men that the government took more time to get up and running, in what Mr. Baran described as a “very slow transition,” and one in which the new Liberal government only got to the “essentials” before the holiday break, like electing the Speaker and presenting the Throne Speech.

“All this pressure kept building up since June last year, so now there’s going to be an explosion of stakeholder outreach to government because finally somebody’s listening and there’s somebody to talk to,” he said, an assessment Mr. Hughes echoed, saying it meant that, come January, everyone was “roaring to go.”

Finance and Innovation staff top-lobbied as budget nears

Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains (Mississauga-Malton, Ont.), Finance Minister Bill Morneau (Toronto Centre, Ont.), and their staff and departments were the most-lobbied in January, which came as no surprise to Mr. Hughes.

Ian Foucher (35) and Tyler Meredith (22), who both lead policy in Mr. Morneau’s office, were two of the top-lobbied people, a likely result, given groups want to speak with those “deeply involved” in the budget process given it’s the government’s “fundamental document to demonstrate what it cares about through dollars and cents,” said Mr. Hughes.

Paul Halucha, assistant secretary to the cabinet for the Privy Council Office and former assistant deputy minister of the industry sector at Innovation, Science, and Economic Development Canada (ISED), was the top-lobbied civil servant with 23 mentions. Close behind was ISED’s deputy minister, Simon Kennedy, and the file’s ministerial aides also topped the list, including Mr. Bain’s chief of staff, Ryan Dunn (23).

Budget consultations are happening now at an accelerated pace, with months lost to the election, but this time of year would typically take up officials’ attention, said Mr. Hughes.

Given the government’s minority, it’s less likely there will be four budgets in this Parliament, so every budget increases in importance, noted Mr. Hughes, and in turn, organizations with funding agreements up this year or next may want to start conversations and perhaps even think of early funding asks, because the government could fall before the four-year cycle that’s guaranteed with a majority.

“There could be a sense among organizations that all budgets matter, but maybe this one matters more,” he said.

Among Parliamentarians, local Liberal MP Francis Drouin (Glengarry—Prescott—Russell, Ont.) is a fixture at the top of lobbying lists, including second place in 2019, in part because he can can take more meetings during constituency weeks, noted Mr. Murphy. Rookie Liberal MP Adam van Koeverden’s (Milton, Ont.) 11 mentions shows he is “hitting the ground running,” said Mr. Murphy of the parliamentary secretary for sport.

Among the most active groups are three that posted more than 20 filings in January: Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada (26), the Canadian Cattlemens’ Association (21), and CARE Canada (21).

