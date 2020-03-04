Making his mark: Bourrie wins Taylor Prize

Plus, Joe Clark is pitching in to help with Canada’s UN Security Council seat bid, and a new Samara book looks at what's wrong with federal politics.
Mark Bourrie took home a $30,000 cheque as part of winning this year's RBC Taylor Prize for his latest book, Bush Runner: The Adventures of Pierre-Esprit Radisson. Photograph and book cover image courtesy of RBC Taylor Prize
Former Parliament Hill reporter Mark Bourrie took home this year’s RBC Taylor Prize and a hefty $30,000 cheque for his latest book, Bush Runner: The Adventures of Pierre-Esprit Radisson.
Ultimately, Dr. Theresa Tam, federal public health officer, said it would be up to local health authorities to consider whether to implement social-distancing measures, such as the cancellation of public gatherings.