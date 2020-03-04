How Canada can succeed in the cyber century

One of Ottawa’s worst-kept secrets occurred a few years ago when the National Research Council’s networks were hacked by a foreign adversary, resulting in the sweeping theft of its intellectual property and an estimated financial cost in the hundreds of millions of dollars. A couple of years earlier, the Department of Finance and Treasury Board Secretariat suffered a foreign cyberattack that compromised systems to such a degree that internet access in those departments was shut off for weeks.
