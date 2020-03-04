Canada’s political, economic roller-coaster only gaining speed as 2020 rushes on

Barring a miraculous containment of COVID-19, it looks like it will take more than a round of rate cuts by central banks to significantly mitigate the onrushing economic crunch.
Finance Minister Bill Morneau should roll out the federal budget sooner rather than later, writes Les Whittington, but whenever it comes out, the financial plan will likely have less of a focus on the environment than protecting the overall economy. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
OTTAWA—As they say in Haiti, “Beyond the mountains … more mountains.”
Ultimately, Dr. Theresa Tam, federal public health officer, said it would be up to local health authorities to consider whether to implement social-distancing measures, such as the cancellation of public gatherings.