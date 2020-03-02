Sorbara makes ’em howl at the Métropolitain

Pat Sorbara's new book, Let 'em Howl, offers lessons learned over a more than four-decade career in federal and provincial politics as a high-ranking Liberal backroomer.
Brian Clow, executive director of issues management in the Prime Minister's Office, left, the woman of the hour Pat Sorbara, and Katie Telford, chief of staff to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The Hill Times photograph by Aidan Chamandy
With a snowstorm set to pelt Ottawa last Wednesday night, many tried to rush home before they got LRTed. Some were fortunate, many were not.
People. Policy. Politics. This is an exclusive subscriber-only story.
'It’s a question of the Crown and its relations with Indigenous people and chiefs. It’s not a question of getting their views to a parliamentary committee,' says Green parliamentary leader Elizabeth May.
Plus, the heritage minister says recommendations made by an expert broadcast review panel will be used to inform a forthcoming government bill, which he expects to table before the House rises this summer.