Home Page Election 2019 News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Hill Times Events Inside Ottawa Directory Hill Times Store Hill Times Careers The Wire Report The Lobby Monitor Parliament Now
Subscribe Free Trial Reuse & Permissions Advertising
Log In
News

In fast-moving political reality, Trudeau uses Incident Response Group to seek ‘quick resolutions’ to complex problems

By Mike Lapointe       Mar. 2, 2020

The Incident Response Group has met multiple times in recent weeks to discuss the coronavirus outbreak, Iran’s downing of the Ukrainian passenger flight, and ongoing rail blockades across Canada.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, pictured on his way to a media availability to discuss the current blockades, support for families of victims of the Ukraine International Airlines tragedy in Iran, and the coronavirus situation at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa on Feb. 21, 2020, the same day he held a meeting of the Incident Response Group. Mr. Trudeau was accompanied at the press conference by Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett, Transport Minister Marc Garneau, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair, and Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
Share a story
The story link will be added automatically.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s ad hoc cabinet committee, the Incident Response Group, has regularly met in recent weeks to discuss and to quickly communicate the government’s response to the coronavirus outbreak, Iran’s downing of the Ukrainian passenger flight, and ongoing rail blockades across the country.

Ad hoc committees established by prime ministers to deal with crises like these are nothing new, but the task of governing today is much more complicated as a result of social media, and the need for government to be seen to be responding quickly to crises within days—if not hours, say some experienced political players and analysts.

“I think that the task of government is more complex than it has been in the past, partly because of the impact of social media on broad public opinion,” said former foreign affairs minister John Manley in an interview with The Hill Times.

“Maybe that’s the difference when you’re in a world that is far more interconnected, in which information travels at the speed of light, in which a virus in a very remote place that most Canadians have never heard of suddenly becomes a daily preoccupation for people across the country,” said Mr. Manley, who was also the deputy prime minister under former prime minister Jean Chrétien from 2002–2003.

“Government is complicated. You’ve got multiple stakeholders whose interests are often contradictory, and the answers are not always obvious,” said Mr. Manley, who also said the establishment of the Incident Response Group signals the importance and priority the government places on an issue.

“You don’t form a high-level group like this because you want to shuffle something off to the side,” said Mr. Manley. “This represents a move to the front-burner.”

Donald Savoie, who holds the Canada Research Chair in public administration and governance at the Université de Moncton, wrote that people now “expect quick resolutions to complex issues—not in weeks—but now in days, if not hours,” in response to questions from The Hill Times.

When asked if he believed the issues and files that Mr. Trudeau has to contend with are more complicated and/or faster moving than under previous prime ministers, Prof. Savoie wrote that “events pop up quickly, problems appear more wicked than in years past and there is a greater sense of urgency to them.”

“Dealing with social media has put all issues that come to the public attention on fast forward,” wrote Prof. Savoie.

Eddie Goldenberg, former principal secretary to Mr. Chrétien, also told The Hill Times that he thinks the big difference today compared to when he was involved in government is the role of social media.

Clockwise, from top left: Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett, Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller, Transport Minister Marc Garneau, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, Government House Leader Pablo Rodriguez, and Public Safety Minister Bill Blair. The Hill Times photographs by Andrew Meade

“There are all sorts of rumours that go out on social media you have to deal with, said Mr. Goldenberg. “At the time of 9/11, for example, or SARS, there was no social media, so on the plus side for the government, you had more control of the communications.”

“On the liability side, you didn’t have the information that you can get from social media,” said Mr. Goldenberg, who also said if governments don’t react to social media, you “can let a situation fester.”

“And you can let rumours that are unfounded fester, or you’re not acting quickly enough on facts that you are getting from social media that you may not be getting from your intelligence people,” said Mr. Goldenberg. “It’s more complicated to govern today than it was to govern 15 years or 20 years or 50 years ago.”

“[These crises] are hitting bang-bang-bang—you had the airplane, and you have the coronavirus at the same time as you have the barricades, it makes it tough,” said Mr. Goldenberg. “It’s a hard situation for governments, because you have a lot to handle and you have to handle it in an environment of social media.”

The Incident Response Group most recently met, as of late last week, on Feb. 24 to discuss ongoing work to end the blockades and restore fully functional rail service across Canada.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett, Transport Minister Marc Garneau, Government House Leader Pablo Rodriguez, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair, and Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller participated in the meeting, along with RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki and government officials, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

Mr. Trudeau and Ms. Freeland updated the group on continued discussions with provincial premiers, and Mr. Garneau provided updates on the economic impacts of the blockades on Canadians, according to a press release from the PMO. Ms. Bennett and Mr. Miller discussed ongoing outreach to Indigenous communities, and Mr. Blair reported that the RCMP had completed the relocation of their base of operations, and provided an update on the police operation in Tyendinaga.

‘Ad hoc’ cabinet committee with ‘variable geometry’

Mel Cappe, who served as clerk of the Privy Council Office from 1999 until 2002, as well as deputy secretary to the Treasury Board Secretariat in the early nineties, told The Hill Times that if he were to be tasked with structuring the Incident Response Group, he would have set it up as an “ad hoc” cabinet committee with “variable geometry.”

“In dealing with coronavirus, the minister of health is involved. Would the minister of health be involved with Wet’suwet’en? Probably not,” said Mr. Cappe. “And you need the minister of Crown-Indigenous relations and you need the minister of Indigenous Services on the Wet’suwet’en, but you don’t need them on the response to the Boeing 737 problem.”

“Marc Garneau gets involved when it’s appropriate, [Health Minister] Patty Hajdu gets involved when it’s appropriate,” said Mr. Cappe. “It has variable geometry, you’re going to be getting people that you need for that particular issue.”

Mr. Cappe also said when the “government gives this institutional form a profile and make it meaningful, you actually have to talk to the public.”

“You can’t say ‘don’t worry, trust me, we met, but I can’t tell you what we said,’” said Mr. Cappe. “That’s not going to give anybody comfort.”

Prof. Savoie wrote that the group looks like it is an ad hoc cabinet committee, but it is also not setting a precedent.

“Recall that when [former prime minister Jean Chrétien] came to power he did away with most cabinet committees, but made frequent use of ad hoc cabinet committees,” wrote Prof. Savoie, who recently became a distinguished fellow at the Macdonald-Laurier Institute on Feb. 20.

Although “there seems to be a greater level of transparency” around the activities of the group and who’s in the room at the time, “even in years past, if one wanted info on who was in cabinet committee meetings and when they met, one could find out without too much difficulty,” according to Prof. Savoie.

David Zussman, a former public service commissioner who has authored a number of books on Canadian public administration, said it’s not unusual for a government to form task forces to respond to what they hope are short-term crises.

“I can recall a number of occasions where the prime minister has created task forces or advisory groups of ministers to deal with urgent issues,” wrote Mr. Zussman in an emailed response to questions from The Hill Times, citing the 2003 SARS outbreak as well as the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in New York City.

“These groups are usually supported by the [Privy Council Office] through one of its cabinet committee secretariats, and they are temporary,” wrote Mr. Zussman.

Mr. Zussman said although he was unsure how other countries handle emergencies, “it makes sense that each country has a way of responding to crisis without creating a complex machinery organization—especially if it’s a short term issue,” citing U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent appointment of Vice-President Mike Pence to deal with coronavirus in the United States.

The Prime Minister’s Office confirmed it is “fair to say the Incident Response Group is an ad hoc committee,” and that “Prime Minister Justin Trudeau convenes the group as he sees fit.”

“Ministers are invited depending on the topic,” wrote PMO spokesperson Ann-Clara Vaillancourt in response to questions from the The Hill Times.

The Incident Response Group was first created as part of a cabinet shuffle in August 2018, and “serves as a dedicated, emergency committee in the event of a national crisis or during incidents elsewhere that have major implications for Canada,” according to the PMO.

mlapointe@hilltimes.com

The Hill Times

Mike Lapointe

Mike Lapointe joined the The Hill Times in June 2019 and covers the federal public service, deputy ministers, the Privy Council Office, public service unions, the Phoenix pay system, the machinery of government, and the Parliament Hill media.
- mlapointe@hilltimes.com

Explore, analyze, understand
Inside 2020 Books – Inside Ottawa and Inside Canada
Get both Inside Canada pocket books for a special price.

Get the book
Inside Ottawa Directory – 2020 Edition
The handy reference guide includes: riding profiles, MPs by province, MP contact details, both Hill and constituency and more.

Get the book
Charting the CBC’s challenging present and uncertain future
Charting the CBC's challenging present and uncertain future: Where it has been and where it is going provides an insider profile of the struggles faced by Canada’s public broadcaster in the 21st century.

Get the book

Politics This Morning

Get the latest news from The Hill Times

Politics This Morning


Your email has been added. An email has been sent to your address, please click the link inside of it to confirm your subscription.
More in News

In fast-moving political reality, Trudeau uses Incident Response Group to seek ‘quick resolutions’ to complex problems

News|By Mike Lapointe
The Incident Response Group has met multiple times in recent weeks to discuss the coronavirus outbreak, Iran’s downing of the Ukrainian passenger flight, and ongoing rail blockades across Canada.

Minority Parliament not conducive to resolving issues sparked by Wet’suwet’en dispute, says former Grit MP Ouellette

News|By Beatrice Paez, Palak Mangat
'All parties should also reflect upon the many very real and helpful suggestions that have been made to prevent these moments,' says Ry Moran of the National Centre for Reconciliation.

Trudeau should negotiate directly with hereditary chiefs to find a lasting solution for ‘the defining issue for this government,’ say parliamentarians and pundits

News|By Abbas Rana
'This is a situation where there is no winning hand to be played,' says Clive Veroni.

Terms for assisted dying review murky, as Liberals, Tories look ahead to summertime study

News|By Peter Mazereeuw
Justice Minister David Lametti wants a parliamentary review to answer questions about MAID for minors and mental illness, but it’s not clear who will be in charge.

‘Completely disrespectful’: late release of NAFTA economic study a sign of disregard for parliamentary process, say some opposition MPs

News|By Neil Moss
An economic impact assessment on the new NAFTA was completed minutes prior to a committee meeting where MPs questioned senior Global Affairs officials on the same analysis.

‘Maybe she’s wearing down?’: Senators react to Beyak apology, suspension

News|By Peter Mazereeuw
A permanent expulsion could be in play if Sen. Lynn Beyak does not pass the Ethics Committee’s next test, says ISG Sen. Kim Pate

Central votes ‘balloon’ under Liberals, a ‘misuse’ of the spending tool, says Conservative MP

By Samantha Wright Allen
MPs are right to question the ‘trend’ towards central votes that give government’s flexibility on spending, says PBO.

Indigenous Affairs Committee votes down motion to call Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs

News|By Beatrice Paez, Palak Mangat
'It’s a question of the Crown and its relations with Indigenous people and chiefs. It’s not a question of getting their views to a parliamentary committee,' says Green parliamentary leader Elizabeth May.

Guilbeault says feds ‘absolutely prepared’ to make tweaks to feds’ media aid package

News|By Beatrice Paez
Plus, the heritage minister says recommendations made by an expert broadcast review panel will be used to inform a forthcoming government bill, which he expects to table before the House rises this summer.
Your group subscription includes premium access to Politics This Morning briefing.

Inside The Hill Times

Columns

Hill Times Publishing

© 2020 Hill Times Publishing   Contact Us   Work With Us   Advertise   Privacy   Terms of Service   Subscriptions