In fast-moving political reality, Trudeau uses Incident Response Group to seek ‘quick resolutions’ to complex problems

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s ad hoc cabinet committee, the Incident Response Group, has regularly met in recent weeks to discuss and to quickly communicate the government’s response to the coronavirus outbreak, Iran’s downing of the Ukrainian passenger flight, and ongoing rail blockades across the country.

Ad hoc committees established by prime ministers to deal with crises like these are nothing new, but the task of governing today is much more complicated as a result of social media, and the need for government to be seen to be responding quickly to crises within days—if not hours, say some experienced political players and analysts.

“I think that the task of government is more complex than it has been in the past, partly because of the impact of social media on broad public opinion,” said former foreign affairs minister John Manley in an interview with The Hill Times.

“Maybe that’s the difference when you’re in a world that is far more interconnected, in which information travels at the speed of light, in which a virus in a very remote place that most Canadians have never heard of suddenly becomes a daily preoccupation for people across the country,” said Mr. Manley, who was also the deputy prime minister under former prime minister Jean Chrétien from 2002–2003.

“Government is complicated. You’ve got multiple stakeholders whose interests are often contradictory, and the answers are not always obvious,” said Mr. Manley, who also said the establishment of the Incident Response Group signals the importance and priority the government places on an issue.

“You don’t form a high-level group like this because you want to shuffle something off to the side,” said Mr. Manley. “This represents a move to the front-burner.”

Donald Savoie, who holds the Canada Research Chair in public administration and governance at the Université de Moncton, wrote that people now “expect quick resolutions to complex issues—not in weeks—but now in days, if not hours,” in response to questions from The Hill Times.

When asked if he believed the issues and files that Mr. Trudeau has to contend with are more complicated and/or faster moving than under previous prime ministers, Prof. Savoie wrote that “events pop up quickly, problems appear more wicked than in years past and there is a greater sense of urgency to them.”

“Dealing with social media has put all issues that come to the public attention on fast forward,” wrote Prof. Savoie.

Eddie Goldenberg, former principal secretary to Mr. Chrétien, also told The Hill Times that he thinks the big difference today compared to when he was involved in government is the role of social media.

“There are all sorts of rumours that go out on social media you have to deal with, said Mr. Goldenberg. “At the time of 9/11, for example, or SARS, there was no social media, so on the plus side for the government, you had more control of the communications.”

“On the liability side, you didn’t have the information that you can get from social media,” said Mr. Goldenberg, who also said if governments don’t react to social media, you “can let a situation fester.”

“And you can let rumours that are unfounded fester, or you’re not acting quickly enough on facts that you are getting from social media that you may not be getting from your intelligence people,” said Mr. Goldenberg. “It’s more complicated to govern today than it was to govern 15 years or 20 years or 50 years ago.”

“[These crises] are hitting bang-bang-bang—you had the airplane, and you have the coronavirus at the same time as you have the barricades, it makes it tough,” said Mr. Goldenberg. “It’s a hard situation for governments, because you have a lot to handle and you have to handle it in an environment of social media.”

The Incident Response Group most recently met, as of late last week, on Feb. 24 to discuss ongoing work to end the blockades and restore fully functional rail service across Canada.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett, Transport Minister Marc Garneau, Government House Leader Pablo Rodriguez, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair, and Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller participated in the meeting, along with RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki and government officials, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

Mr. Trudeau and Ms. Freeland updated the group on continued discussions with provincial premiers, and Mr. Garneau provided updates on the economic impacts of the blockades on Canadians, according to a press release from the PMO. Ms. Bennett and Mr. Miller discussed ongoing outreach to Indigenous communities, and Mr. Blair reported that the RCMP had completed the relocation of their base of operations, and provided an update on the police operation in Tyendinaga.

‘Ad hoc’ cabinet committee with ‘variable geometry’

Mel Cappe, who served as clerk of the Privy Council Office from 1999 until 2002, as well as deputy secretary to the Treasury Board Secretariat in the early nineties, told The Hill Times that if he were to be tasked with structuring the Incident Response Group, he would have set it up as an “ad hoc” cabinet committee with “variable geometry.”

“In dealing with coronavirus, the minister of health is involved. Would the minister of health be involved with Wet’suwet’en? Probably not,” said Mr. Cappe. “And you need the minister of Crown-Indigenous relations and you need the minister of Indigenous Services on the Wet’suwet’en, but you don’t need them on the response to the Boeing 737 problem.”

“Marc Garneau gets involved when it’s appropriate, [Health Minister] Patty Hajdu gets involved when it’s appropriate,” said Mr. Cappe. “It has variable geometry, you’re going to be getting people that you need for that particular issue.”

Mr. Cappe also said when the “government gives this institutional form a profile and make it meaningful, you actually have to talk to the public.”

“You can’t say ‘don’t worry, trust me, we met, but I can’t tell you what we said,’” said Mr. Cappe. “That’s not going to give anybody comfort.”

Prof. Savoie wrote that the group looks like it is an ad hoc cabinet committee, but it is also not setting a precedent.

“Recall that when [former prime minister Jean Chrétien] came to power he did away with most cabinet committees, but made frequent use of ad hoc cabinet committees,” wrote Prof. Savoie, who recently became a distinguished fellow at the Macdonald-Laurier Institute on Feb. 20.

Although “there seems to be a greater level of transparency” around the activities of the group and who’s in the room at the time, “even in years past, if one wanted info on who was in cabinet committee meetings and when they met, one could find out without too much difficulty,” according to Prof. Savoie.

David Zussman, a former public service commissioner who has authored a number of books on Canadian public administration, said it’s not unusual for a government to form task forces to respond to what they hope are short-term crises.

“I can recall a number of occasions where the prime minister has created task forces or advisory groups of ministers to deal with urgent issues,” wrote Mr. Zussman in an emailed response to questions from The Hill Times, citing the 2003 SARS outbreak as well as the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in New York City.

“These groups are usually supported by the [Privy Council Office] through one of its cabinet committee secretariats, and they are temporary,” wrote Mr. Zussman.

Mr. Zussman said although he was unsure how other countries handle emergencies, “it makes sense that each country has a way of responding to crisis without creating a complex machinery organization—especially if it’s a short term issue,” citing U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent appointment of Vice-President Mike Pence to deal with coronavirus in the United States.

The Prime Minister’s Office confirmed it is “fair to say the Incident Response Group is an ad hoc committee,” and that “Prime Minister Justin Trudeau convenes the group as he sees fit.”

“Ministers are invited depending on the topic,” wrote PMO spokesperson Ann-Clara Vaillancourt in response to questions from the The Hill Times.

The Incident Response Group was first created as part of a cabinet shuffle in August 2018, and “serves as a dedicated, emergency committee in the event of a national crisis or during incidents elsewhere that have major implications for Canada,” according to the PMO.

