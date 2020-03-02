Conservatives considering 2019 Liberal model to protect incumbent MPs from nomination challenges in next election

The Conservative Party’s national council is considering using the Liberal Party’s 2019 nomination model as an option to protect incumbent MPs from nomination challenges for the next election, but the party also wants a mechanism in place if it doesn’t want an MP to be a candidate, Conservative sources told The Hill Times.

“What they’re doing now is they’re looking at what the Liberal Party of Canada did [in 2019], where incumbent MPs had to have so much money in the [riding association] bank [account], and certain number of supporters, door knocks, days of action, and things like that,” said one senior Conservative in a not-for-attribution-based interview last week in order to be candid.

The Conservative Party’s 20-member national council decided last month that if the next federal election is called by June 2021, all 121 incumbent MPs will automatically be the party’s nominated candidates. But, as of last week, the party was still undecided about its policy if an election is not called by that time.

The Conservative Party came up with the new rule early—only four months after the 2019 election—after veteran seven-term Conservative MP Scott Reid (Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston, Ont.) tweeted last month that a leadership campaign was offering nomination protection to MPs in return for their support in the leadership campaign. He did not name any names. The three main leadership candidates—Peter MacKay, Conservative MP Erin O’Toole, and Conservative MP Marilyn Gladu—denied on Twitter that their respective campaigns were offering any quid pro quo for MPs’ endorsements, and condemned this tactic. But Aron Seal, a then-potential candidate who ultimately never filed any paper work with the party, accepted the responsibility and doubled down saying he was doing it “unapologetically.”

Usually, political parties take at least a year after an election to establish rules for nominations.

Conservative sources told The Hill Times that the national council—the elected governing body of the party—is split between the “purists” who think that every MP should earn their nomination through an open contest, and the ones who want to give MPs a break from nomination challenges because of the minority Parliament in which MPs have to spend more time in Ottawa for House votes while their potential challengers in the ridings could be organizing against them.

One compromise under consideration is to use the same model that the Liberals used prior to the 2019 election. At the time, the Liberal Party set specific criteria with a flexible deadline that MPs were required to meet. All fulfilled the criteria. The only exception was Quebec Liberal MP Eva Nassif who had met the conditions but was still red-lighted without any public explanation.

According to the Liberal rules released in January of 2018, in order to be acclaimed as a candidate, incumbent MPs were required to have taken part in at least two “voter-contact-day-of-action” door-knocking events in the last 12 months in their respective constituencies; attempt to at least knock on 3,500 doors or make 5,000 phone calls; raise funds equivalent of 50 per cent of the expected election expense limit for 2019; submit a written plan to raise the other half; sign up at least 30 new donors based on the Jan. 1, 2016, or Jan. 1, 2018, numbers, whichever was less; and secure signatures of support from at least 150 registered Liberals in the riding. The deadline to meet these conditions was Oct. 1, 2018. Later, the party told MPs that they were flexible with the deadline and were willing to give MPs more time as long they saw progress.

In contrast, for the 2019 election, the Conservative Party’s rules required that if a challenger was able to get 50 signatures from the then-existing riding association, a nomination contest would be triggered. The challengers were given 45 days to get the signatures. As a result, seven incumbent MPs faced challenges but only Brad Trost lost the nomination. And two MPs—Kellie Leitch and David Tilson—decided not to seek re-election.

For the next election, another option under consideration by the national council that if 20 per cent of the riding association members want a nomination contest, the party should call one.

The Liberals won a comfortable majority government in 2015, but still protected their incumbent MPs. The Conservatives, however, provided an opportunity for its grassroots members to challenge an MP for nomination if they were not happy with their performance.

In the last federal election, the Trudeau Liberals were reduced from a majority with 184 seats to a minority with 157 seats, while the Conservatives won 22 more and ended up with 121 seats. The Bloc Québécois won 32, the NDP 24, the Green Party three, and one Independent MP was elected. In the 338-member House, the winning party needs 170 MPs to form a majority.

In a minority Parliament, an election can be called at any time, as opposition MPs outnumber the governing party and could defeat the government on any confidence vote. Opposition MPs also outnumber Liberals on House committees, and the working environment is significantly more partisan than under a majority Parliament.

On Feb. 13, the Conservative Party’s national council approved the nomination rules until June 2021, but was split on what to do beyond that. Members of the powerful national council held another tele-conference meeting on the Feb. 15-17 long weekend but ended up with no conclusive result. In fact, according to sources, the council was even more divided than they were after the Feb. 13 meeting. Sources also told The Hill Times that the council wants to keep a mechanism in place in case the party doesn’t want an MP to be a candidate in the next election. This could be because of a variety of reasons, including if an MP makes controversial remarks against party policy that could be used against it in the next election, or if someone is not deemed as a “team player.”

The national council, which is headed by party president Scott Lamb, is scheduled to meet again in April. The other members include: Nunavut’s Vicki Aitaok; Quebec’s Valérie Assouline; Ontario’s Shir Barzilay; Nova Scotia’s Robert Batherson; Manitoba’s Wayne Benson; Ontario’s Simon Chapelle; Ontario’s Bert Chan; Northwest Territories’ David Connelly; Alberta’s Steven Dollansky and Marilyn Elliott; Saskatchewan’s Barry Firby; Yukon’s Ted Laking; Quebec’s Emile Mercier; British Columbia’s Don Nightingale; Prince Edward Island’s Sylvia Poirier; New Brunswick’s Kevin Price; Newfoundland’s Karl Sullivan; Ontario’s Matthijs Van Gaalen; and Quebec’s Jimmy Yu.

The Conservative Party will elect its new leader in June in Toronto, and the party’s policy convention is scheduled for November in Québec City. All national councillors will have to seek re-election at the Québec City convention. National council members can serve for a maximum of three terms. If the current council fails to make any decision by the policy convention on the nomination rules, the new group of councillors, which will include some newly elected ones, will make the final decision.

By June 2021, the new leader will have completed a year in office, and will have had a say on the new nomination rules.

Almost all MPs, regardless of party affiliation—especially in safe ridings—don’t want to face any challenge within their own party, as a nomination contest is often tougher than a general election. This is especially true in minority Parliaments. In provinces like Saskatchewan and Alberta, anyone who wins a Conservative nomination is virtually guaranteed to win the seat. Out of the total 48 seats in both provinces, the Conservatives won all but one. The only seat the Conservatives did not win is in Alberta and was NDP held which they won again, in the last election.

Two-term Conservative MP Stephanie Kusie (Calgary Midnapore, Alta.) told The Hill Times last week she wants the party to protect incumbent MPs from nomination challenges. She said MPs should be able to do their parliamentary work in Ottawa without any worry that someone is preparing full-time in the riding to challenge them in the next nomination contest. But, she said, if the party chose to use the Liberal model in the next election, she would have no objection in accepting the new rules “as long as the stipulations are reasonable.”

“I think that is something that seems reasonable,” said Ms. Kusie. “You hope that Members of Parliament are maintaining these levels of fundraising and of engagement from election to election. But this to me seems like reasonable provided that the stipulations are reasonable and achievable given the busy schedules that we have [in a minority Parliament].”

Conservative MP Gerard Deltell (Louis-Saint-Laurent, Que.) agreed: “We have to keep in mind that Members [of Parliament] are spending all their week here in the House of Commons on duty, and this is our job to be here,” said Mr. Deltell. “When we think of the rules, we have to keep that in mind that those who have been elected have a job to do. And part of the job is to be in the House of Commons.”

He, however, said that he was not aware of what different ideas the national council is considering to finalize the new rules.

Conservative MP Kevin Waugh (Saskatoon-Grasswood, Sask.) said that he would be able to offer an opinion after the party briefs MPs on what the possible options are.

Conservative MP Bruce Stanton (Simcoe North, Ont.), in an interview with The Hill Times three weeks ago, suggested a compromise if the party chooses not to protect MPs from nomination challenges: If a certain percentage of riding association members want a nomination contest, the party should allow one, he said. However, he left it up to the party to decide what the required threshold should be.

“There’s no doubt that the circumstances of a minority Parliament are different from that of a majority situation, where an election date is fixed,” said Mr. Stanton, who is the deputy Speaker of the House and is currently serving his fourth term. “I think our party has always had a good tradition of the ridings supporting and choosing their candidates. That’s a principle that we all support. But we also recognize the realities of being in and serving properly. And fulfilling those responsibilities in Ottawa and not having to be engaged in contests that are started by people on the ground in some of these ridings, where there’s an attempt to dislodge a sitting Member who is busy doing their work. So, I think, one can find a [compromise] that will serve both of those interests.”

The Conservative Party did not respond to interview requests from The Hill Times.

