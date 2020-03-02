This just in: feds are not responsible for world oil prices

Ongoing railway blockades do erode some support but once ended, Canadians want to move beyond the reality of cultural annihilation and colonial domination. Reconciliation involves healing the wounds of history.

Demonstrators, pictured in Ottawa on Feb. 24, 2020, showing their support for the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs who are against the $6.6-billion Coastal Gasoline pipeline that would run through their traditional territory. At the end of the day, Canadians support the Indigenous reconciliation agenda, and expect governments to be able to work positively to reverse more than a century of discrimination, writes Sheila Copps.