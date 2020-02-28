‘Maybe she’s wearing down?’: Senators react to Beyak apology, suspension

Senator Lynn Beyak may not be suspended from the Senate for long.

Non-affiliated Sen. Beyak (Ontario) said in the Red Chamber two days before she was suspended for the second time that she was “determined to comply willingly, completely, and in good faith” with the conditions laid out for overturning her recommended suspension by the Ethics Committee.

Sen. Beyak was suspended by the Senate without pay for the first time last year for refusing to remove letters from her Senate website that included racist statements about Indigenous peoples. She argued that the letters—which were sent to her, not written by her—were not racist, and that the pressure on her to take them down amounted to an assault on free speech. The letters were later removed from her Senate website by the Senate administration. Her first suspension was lifted when Parliament resumed.

In what could be a pivotal moment for the suspended Senator, the committee will report on Sen. Beyak’s progress by the end of June. The committee can recommend that her suspension be lifted if its members are satisfied that she has met its conditions—including completing a revised training program on racism towards Indigenous peoples, and writing a letter of apology.

If the committee finds that Sen. Beyak still has not complied with its conditions, some Senators could push for her to be kicked out of the Senate for good.

“I would certainly be willing to entertain that,” said ISG Senator Kim Pate (Ontario), who spent much of her life fighting for the rights of Indigenous women in the prison system.

“I think that this has dragged on for several years now, and I think that we need to be setting the kinds of standards of behaviour that we want to see exhibited not just by Senator Beyak, but by all of us,” said Sen. Pate.

Sen. Pate said she didn’t know why Sen. Beyak had recently delivered a fulsome apology, after fighting requests to remove the letters and issue a meaningful apology since early 2018, on the eve of her suspension.

“It may be just that—that it was the eve of being suspended from the Senate that caused her to rethink her position. It could be that she has new advice that she received. I actually don’t know,” she said.

The final vote on Feb. 27 passed on division, meaning that it was not unanimous, but Senators did not force a recorded vote.

“My apology and training were deemed wanting by a new inquiry set up on December 10th, so I apologized more fully in the Senate in February 25th and will probably be suspended again today until further training,” Sen. Beyak told The Hill Times in an emailed statement Feb. 27, before the vote. She asked that The Hill Times refer further questions to her lawyer, Don Bayne.

She also copied The Hill Times on an email sent to other Senators in November, in which she argued she has met every condition for her return to the Senate.

“I deeply respect the Senate and love working with my Senate colleagues. I pledge myself to uphold the highest standards of conduct and look forward to working hard for all of the people of Ontario and Canada,” she said in the letter.

Many Senators in the Conservative Senate Caucus and Canadian Senators Group opposed suspending Sen. Beyak from the Senate again without a debate following her apology. CSG Senator Josée Verner (Montarville, Que.) called for an adjournment to—and extension of—the debate on Sen. Beyak’s suspension immediately after her apology. Nearly all ISG Senators, except for Sen. Mike Duffy (P.E.I.), opposed that adjournment. The vote eventually came on Feb. 27 with no further debate having taken place.

In that speech, Sen. Beyak apologized to Indigenous people, Senators, “and to the Canadians we all represent for any hurt I have caused.”

“Lynn Beyak made a very sincere apology yesterday, and I think we owe it to her and owe it to the Senate to give that careful consideration,” said Sen. Don Plett (Landmark, Man.), the Conservative Leader in the Senate, before the vote to expel Sen. Beyak.

“I would have kind to have liked to have heard more,” said Sen. Vern White (Ontario), a member of the CSG, who, along with other Conservative and CSG Senators, voted—ultimately unsuccessfully—for the debate around Sen. Beyak’s suspension to be extended.

“After listening to her apology, I thought, ‘Maybe we should listen to her for a day.’ I mean, how does it cost us, right?” he said, after her apology but before her suspension had formally been voted upon.

“I didn’t ask her why she’s apologizing now, when several years ago, she said she didn’t do anything wrong. I don’t know, maybe she’s wearing down?” said CSG Senator Diane Griffin (P.E.I.), when asked why she thought Sen. Beyak waited until the eve of her second suspension to issue a detailed apology.

“I can’t guess what’s in her mind. But I wish that this had been over initially when the letters first went up, that they had been taken down. I, like everybody else, am sorry that we’ve had to come this distance,” she said.

Sen. Griffin and several other Senators who asked for a longer debate said they thought there should have been more clarity from the Senate Ethics Committee on how exactly Sen. Beyak must fulfill the conditions for her return to the Senate.

“I’d like to see clarity on what the training is to be, and what will constitute success,” she said.

The Senate ethics officer is now in charge of putting together a training program for Sen. Beyak to undertake in order to be eligible to have her suspension lifted.

A co-ordinator for the organization that conducted the training sessions, the Ontario Federation of Indigenous Friendship Centres, told the Senate ethics officer, Pierre Legault, in a letter that Sen. Beyak had been resistant and “disrespectful” during some of those classes, and that she did not complete them. Midway through the training process, however, Mr. Legault wrote to the committee that Sen. Beyak had fulfilled the training requirement by completing an online course and the first of several training classes organized by the Friendship Centres, which Mr. Bayne pointed out in a letter to the committee.

The Senate Ethics Committee members also found that the terse apology Sen. Beyak initially offered for refusing to take down the letters—in which she said apologized to Senators for having been found to have broken the Senate Code of Ethics—was not satisfactory.

The members of the Senate Ethics Committee are: ISG Sen. Murray Sinclair (Manitoba), the chair; Conservative Sen. Dennis Patterson (Nunavut), the deputy chair; Conservative Sen. Judith Seidman (De la Durantaye, Que.); ISG Sen. Howard Wetston (Ontario); and CSG Sen. Scott Tannas (Alberta).

peter@hilltimes.com