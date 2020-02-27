Feds should strengthen measures to protect patients from coronavirus

Democracy, Terrorism and Killer Robots: Embassy News covers the 2015 Halifax International Security Forum The Halifax International Security Forum is one of the world’s biggest gatherings of defence and security leaders.
Plus, the heritage minister says recommendations made by an expert broadcast review panel will be used to inform a forthcoming government bill, which he expects to table before the House rises this summer.
The three-member working group set up by the House Board of Internal Economy in 2019 to oversee Centre Block’s renovation was disbanded with the last Parliament, and discussions are now underway on its successor.