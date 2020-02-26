‘We needed something and someone to cheer for’: MPs honour David Ayres’ unthinkable win

Plus, CP's Jordan Press will be the new president of the Parliamentary Press Gallery, and Conservative MP John Williamson is set to welcome a baby.
Conservative MP John Brassard, pictured at a February 2017 charity hockey game at the Canadian Tire Centre, gave tribute in the House on Feb. 24 to unlikely star David Ayres. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
After David Ayres‘ unlikely victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs, Toronto-area MPs honoured the netminder’s Cinderella night.
The three-member working group set up by the House Board of Internal Economy in 2019 to oversee Centre Block’s renovation was disbanded with the last Parliament, and discussions are now underway on its successor.