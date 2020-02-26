We need to be proud and loud for our seafood production

The world is embarking on international negotiations of a new biodiversity framework. This will include a vision for 2050 and interim targets for 2030. At the same time, Canada is also working to implement the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), including those on food security and oceans. This presents an opportunity for Canada to creatively realize balanced sustainability solutions (social, economic, environmental) for oceans development and protection.
