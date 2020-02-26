Politics This Morning: chief public health officer to brief Health Committee amid growing concerns over COVID-19

Plus, Senator Lynn Beyak, who faces another suspension from the Senate, says she apologizes 'unreservedly' for posting racist letters about Indigenous people on her website.
Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller, pictured in a scrum on Feb. 25, says 'dialogue' on achieving a 'peaceful conclusion' to the blockades are ongoing, though he says he's unable to disclose details. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
The three-member working group set up by the House Board of Internal Economy in 2019 to oversee Centre Block’s renovation was disbanded with the last Parliament, and discussions are now underway on its successor.