News

Lead up to Buffalo Declaration ‘disingenuous’ to Alberta, national caucus, says Conservative MP Kusie

By Mike Lapointe       Feb. 26, 2020

Pollster Nik Nanos called the release of the declaration 'a bit of a veiled threat, especially considering no one was given a heads up and it just came right out of the blue.'

From left, Alberta Conservative MPs Michelle Rempel Garner, Blake Richards, Glen Motz, and Arnold Viersen. The MPs are the four signatories to the Buffalo Declaration, which states 'Alberta is not, and has never been, an equal participant in Confederation.' The Hill Times photographs by Andrew Meade, Samantha Wright Allen
Despite agreeing with many of the sentiments expressed in the Buffalo Declaration, a Calgary Conservative MP says she felt “complete disappointment” the manifesto was based off of the work of only “a few individuals, acting independently,” without the backing of the Tories’ Alberta caucus, and that the lack of consensus in its creation does more to “stoke division.”

“No matter how you slice it, outside of some great obvious good, which I personally cannot identify, how it was gone about was just completely disingenuous to the Alberta caucus—and I would even say the national caucus—because this affects our colleagues in other parts of the country as well,” Conservative MP Stephanie Kusie (Calgary Midnapore, Alta.) told The Hill Times.

Released on Feb. 20, the declaration signed by four Alberta Conservative MPs states the province “is not, and has never been, an equal participant in Confederation,” and recommends nearly 20 structural and policy solutions to improve the province’s standing.

Although she said she agrees with “many of the sentiments within the document,” Ms. Kusie said that something “as serious as this, and as big a statement as this is, should have gone through the Alberta caucus or have input from the entire caucus.” She said she brought her concerns to the attention of the Alberta caucus last week when one of the signatories indicated they would be releasing a few pieces of policy consideration on Alberta.

Conservative MP Stephanie Kusie says although the Buffalo Declaration ‘does encapsulate many of the sentiments that Albertans are feeling,’ it ‘wasn’t done in consensus.’ The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade

“We made an attempt to press for more information as to who the other individuals were involved, what the document contained, because we were given essentially no information initially as to what the document contained,” said Ms. Kusie.

“The same individual went up in national caucus and again informed the group that this would be coming forward, and I again voiced my concern to the caucus that this was not a document or a statement or a declaration—we didn’t even know it was called a declaration, we didn’t know what it was called at all—[made] with the consensus of the Alberta caucus, but rather a few individuals,” said Ms. Kusie.

Ms. Kusie also said there are “questions” as to the motivations and objectives of the “primary signatory” of the declaration. When asked who she was referring to as the primary signatory, Ms. Kusie confirmed it was Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner (Calgary Nose Hill, Alta.). The other signatories are Conservative MPs Blake Richards (Banff–Airdrie, Alta.), Glen Motz (Medicine Hat–Cardston–Warner, Alta.), and Arnold Viersen (Peace River–Westlock, Atla.)

“Yes, it does encapsulate many of the sentiments that Albertans are feeling, but again, it wasn’t done in consensus,” said Ms. Kusie. “I think this does more to create division and to stoke division rather than looking for solutions, of course as a nation, but also a caucus.”

The declaration centres on four main points: that Alberta is not, and has never been, an equal participant in Confederation; is a culturally distinct region; is physically and structurally isolated from Canada’s economic and political power structures; and is treated as a colony, rather than an equal partner.

“The people of my province are suffering and need real, structural change,” tweeted Ms. Rempel Garner on Feb. 20 when the Buffalo Declaration was released. “A line in the sand must be drawn.”

The four MPs who signed the declaration either declined or did not respond to interview requests from The Hill Times before press deadline.

Fellow Alberta Conservative MP Greg McLean (Calgary Centre, Alta.) told The Hill Times he “wouldn’t say there’s a lack of consensus around what’s in the document,” and that it gives “a fairly good historical context about what’s happened to Alberta in Confederation and why we are where we are, and how history keeps repeating itself as far as the economic stripping of resource revenue that doesn’t serve Albertans well and doesn’t really make us feel welcome in Confederation.”

But, Mr. McLean also said, “there’s a process about signing something, and I think that a lot of us would have liked to have some input on the document.”

“If we’re all going to sign something, then let’s all participate in the actual writing of it,” said Mr. McLean. “I think it’s important to give input that’s going to be combined input from a caucus or a group of people, then let’s get some joint minds working on it and hopefully we can move the ball forward together.”

When asked about the role the declaration plays in the ongoing leadership race, Mr. McLean said “it’s important we have these discussions.”

Melanie Paradis, deputy campaign manager for Conservative MP and party leadership hopeful Erin O’Toole (Durham, Ont.) said “Mr. O’Toole is heading to Alberta for the rest of the week and will be hearing from Albertans directly about what they think.”

Conservative MP and leadership hopeful Marilyn Gladu (Sarnia-Lambton, Ont.) wrote “we decided in the interest of unity, to wait on this until the Alberta caucus has had an opportunity to discuss it,” in an emailed response to interview requests from The Hill Times. Former Conservative cabinet minister and leadership candidate Peter MacKay was not available for an interview.

“The thing about leadership is people discuss ideas, and hopefully we get some good policy coming out of this,” said Mr. McLean. “I don’t think the current prime minister thinks this is as big of a problem as it really is, and we do need to have it addressed before it becomes a bigger problem.”

Declaration ‘bit of a veiled threat,’ says pollster Nik Nanos

Pollster Nik Nanos of Nanos Research called the release of the declaration “a bit of a veiled threat, especially considering no one was given a heads up and it just came right out of the blue.”

“I don’t think the Buffalo Declaration should be dismissed,” said Mr. Nanos. “And I think it’s probably indicative of a greater level of disenchantment in the Alberta and Saskatchewan Conservative caucus.”

Mr. Nanos said that his organization’s polling suggests that although people in the West don’t think that the Federation is working well, “they’re still not hot on separation.”

“So I see this is a wake-up call to say that Western disenchantment with the federation should be taken seriously, that both the Liberals and the Conservatives should deal with this issue straight on, and that for Conservative members in Western Canada, in the Prairie provinces, they want to hear from those that aspire to be the leader of the Conservative Party they are going to try to make the federation work better,” said Mr. Nanos.

Pollster Nik Nanos called the Buffalo Declaration a ‘wake up call to say that Western disenchantment with the Federation should be taken seriously.’ The Hill Times file photograph

Rachel Curran, former director of policy to prime minister Stephen Harper, said although she didn’t believe recent speculation that the release of the declaration was linked to the Conservative leadership race, she thinks “we have a real national unity crisis brewing in the West.”

“Particularly in Alberta, some of our MPs there feel—I think, rightly—that they need to respond to that sentiment and the concerns of their constituents, and they’ve got to do that on an urgent basis,” said Ms. Curran. “They can’t simply ignore what’s going on in Ottawa and ignore some of the decisions that are being made that affect Alberta and not wade into that because we have a leadership race underway that won’t be completed until the end of June.”

Ms. Curran said she hasn’t heard a great deal of support for the declaration following its release last week, but that she also hasn’t heard anyone opposing it or upset by it.

“I think everyone recognizes that we’ve got this problem, there is this growing, significant sentiment in Alberta, and Saskatchewan to a lesser degree,” said Ms. Curran. “We’ve got to do something to address it, but nobody really knows what the answer is, so I think the declaration is an expression of that anger and an expression of that concern, but whether it’s the solution, I don’t know.”

Ian Holloway, dean of the faculty of law at the University of Calgary, said he thinks we’re a “long way away” from a potential referendum question on Alberta seceding from the country.

“What there is in Alberta, is there’s a lot of rage to be sure, and frustration and anger,” said Prof. Holloway. “And the nature of those emotions is that they’re not rational.”

“So I think that what we’re seeing is an expression of frustration, rather than any kind of tactical precursors or anything like that,” said Prof. Holloway, who also noted that it would be both practically and politically impossible to have separation without Indigenous consent.

“As we’ve been seeing, that’s not an easy thing to do, partly because the First Nations don’t have a single voice. So I think that this is frustration and anger rather than rational political calculus,” said Prof. Holloway. “I would say that this Buffalo Declaration is understandable, but it’s not helpful, I don’t think.”

Eric Adams, a law professor at the University of Alberta, said he thought there were a number of factors to explain the appearance of the document last week.

“One of which, I think, is pretty clearly the results of the last federal election, in which Alberta elected no members of the governing party, no members of cabinet,” said Prof. Adams. “There is a political moment in Alberta in which there seems to be a fanning of the flames of grievance against the rest of Canada—this idea that Alberta is being kicked while down is not an insignificant opinion in a number of places in the province.”

Although the extent of the movement can be overestimated, according to Prof. Adams, “the Wexit movement does exist to some extent. There are those that think there are strains between Alberta and the rest of the federation, that Alberta might have a viable threat of independence.”

“I suspect there are those who want to grab hold of some of that political energy and to channel it,” said Prof. Adams.

mlapointe@hilltimes.com

The Hill Times

Mike Lapointe

Mike Lapointe joined the The Hill Times in June 2019 and covers the federal public service, deputy ministers, the Privy Council Office, public service unions, the Phoenix pay system, the machinery of government, and the Parliament Hill media.
- mlapointe@hilltimes.com

