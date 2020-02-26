Home Page Election 2019 News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Hill Times Events Inside Ottawa Directory Hill Times Store Hill Times Careers The Wire Report The Lobby Monitor Parliament Now
Subscribe Free Trial Reuse & Permissions Advertising
Log In
News

Feds eyeing ‘social-distancing’ measures in response to growing concerns over coronavirus outbreak, health official says

By Palak Mangat      Feb. 26, 2020

Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne says there's no plan to repatriate those asking to be repatriated from Iran amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Ottawa is looking at measures that could see the cancellation of 'mass public gatherings,' such as concerts and sporting events, as concerns grow that the coronavirus outbreak could reach pandemic status, one health official told the House Health Committee on Wednesday afternoon. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
Share a story
The story link will be added automatically.

The government is looking at options that could include “social-distancing” and the cancellation of “mass public gatherings,” as part of its response to growing concerns that the coronavirus could become a pandemic. 

In a briefing before the House Health Committee on Wednesday, Dr. Howard Njoo, deputy chief public health officer with the Public Health Agency of Canada, said the measure could also affect schools. 

Dr. Njoo referenced the Canadian Pandemic Influenza Plan, saying that it is providing a guide in preparing for a possible pandemic. If it reaches such a level, mass public events, such as concerts, sporting events, and large conferences, may be cancelled to limit the spread of the virus, as outlined in the plan. Social-distancing measures might include limiting the “frequency and duration of close contact” in settings such as schools, workplaces, and spiritual and cultural centres.

“That’s all in the future, we’re certainly not there yet, but we’re taking a close look and making sure we’re prepared for that,” he said.

The World Health Organization has not declared the virus a pandemic, but said on Monday that it has the potential to be, and countries should be “in a phase of preparedness.”

Dr. Njoo’s comments come after B.C. health officials said on Tuesday that they would not identify which schools have been potentially affected by students’ contact with the province’s sixth case, citing privacy concerns. A Feb. 21 bulletin was sent out to some B.C. public schools notifying people of the new case.

“Contacts of this case may have attended school in the region and are currently isolated,” the letter, which featured Fraser Health letterhead, read.

“The spread of the virus is now occurring at the community level, and that is concerning,” said Mr. Njoo. He said that the risk remains low in Canada, and the country is “well-equipped” to respond, should the outbreak become a pandemic.

Health Minister Patty Hajdu (Thunder Bay-Superior North, Ont.) encouraged Canadians to stockpile food and medication in case they, or their family members, fall ill.

So far, there are 12 confirmed cases of the virus in Canada, a number Dr. Njoo said is “relatively low” compared to other countries. Nine of the cases are linked to travel to China, while the remaining three are connected to travel to Iran, he said.

Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne (Saint-Maurice-Champlain, Que.) also told reporters that Canada won’t be sending a plane to Iran to repatriate those who have requested assistance, saying commercial options are available.

“We have pockets of people who need consular assistance, and that’s what we’re doing, but there’s not been a request, nor is there a plan, to repatriate a significant group of people,” he said. “People can use commercial means to come back.”

The Iranian Canadian Congress wrote to ministers and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Papineau, Que.) to request Ottawa repatriate those asking for assistance in Iran, as neighbouring areas have shut off their borders and some airlines have restricted their service in and out of the country.

The government is encouraging travellers to check for advisories for countries such as Hong Kong and Singapore. It has recommended that Canadians avoid all nonessential travel to China.

Since the virus’ spread to nearly 40 countries since, Ottawa has repatriated hundreds of nationals stranded in China after chartering two planes. It sent another plane to Japan to airlift those stranded on the Diamond Princess cruise ship. Returnees were kept in quarantine for 14 days at CFB Trenton, while those on the cruise ship are still in quarantine at the NAV Centre in Cornwall, Ont. The agency said on Tuesday that none of the Wuhan evacuees showed any signs of the virus, and have since been released.

It added on Wednesday that it released 15 flight crew members who were on board the third flight from Japan.

Since the respiratory illness emerged in December 2019 in Wuhan, China, there have been more than 81,000 confirmed cases worldwide. It has hit nearly 40 countries, including South Korea, Italy, and Iran. The latter became the first country, outside of China, with the highest death toll when it reported 15 earlier this week.

Chinese ambassador to Canada, Cong Peiwu, on Tuesday praised the Chinese Communist Party’s response to the outbreak. Mr. Peiwu commended Chinese President Xi Jinping’s personal involvement in handling the outbreak, despite the president facing criticism over his initial response. It was his second in command, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, who first travelled to the front lines of the outbreak in Wuhan.

The Hill Times

Palak Mangat

Palak Mangat is an online reporter with The Hill Times.
- pmangat@hilltimes.com

Politics This Morning

Get the latest news from The Hill Times

Politics This Morning


Your email has been added. An email has been sent to your address, please click the link inside of it to confirm your subscription.
More in News

Guilbeault says feds ‘absolutely prepared’ to make tweaks to feds’ media aid package

News|By Beatrice Paez
Plus, the heritage minister says recommendations made by an expert broadcast review panel will be used to inform a forthcoming government bill, which he expects to table before the House rises this summer.

Feds eyeing ‘social-distancing’ measures in response to growing concerns over coronavirus outbreak, health official says

News|By Palak Mangat
Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne says there's no plan to repatriate those asking to be repatriated from Iran amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Lead up to Buffalo Declaration ‘disingenuous’ to Alberta, national caucus, says Conservative MP Kusie

News|By Mike Lapointe
Pollster Nik Nanos called the release of the declaration 'a bit of a veiled threat, especially considering no one was given a heads up and it just came right out of the blue.'

‘A fundamental reset’: pollsters, Indigenous experts call for re-examination of feds’ approach to reconciliation

News|By Beatrice Paez, Palak Mangat
'There’s no solution here that gives the hereditary chiefs what they want that doesn’t blow the underpinnings of the Canadian regulatory process for reviewing infrastructure,' says pollster Greg Lyle.

MPs still figuring out feedback, as key decisions await Centre Block renovation project

News|By Laura Ryckewaert
The three-member working group set up by the House Board of Internal Economy in 2019 to oversee Centre Block’s renovation was disbanded with the last Parliament, and discussions are now underway on its successor.

American presidential election could define new U.S. envoy Aldona Wos’ time in Ottawa, say analysts

News|By Neil Moss
Aldona Wos is the second straight top Republican donor from a southern U.S. state that U.S. President Donald Trump has nominated as ambassador to Canada.

Prison watchdog calls for independent inquiry into death of sex worker

By Samantha Wright Allen
An independent investigation is necessary to avoid the risk of a ‘self-serving’ report from CSC and the Parole Board, says Ivan Zinger.

MPs to hold emergency debate on Teck’s decision to kill oilsands project

By Palak Mangat
'The decision that was taken was a decision taken by Teck for its reasons,' says Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson.

Chinese ambassador touts Beijing’s coronavirus response in panel on Canada-China relations

News|By Aidan Chamandy
Beijing's envoy to Canada also suggests that if Ottawa were to release Meng Wanzhou, the bilateral relationship would not only return to status quo, but would be brought to new heights.
Your group subscription includes premium access to Politics This Morning briefing.

Inside The Hill Times

Columns

Hill Times Publishing

© 2020 Hill Times Publishing   Contact Us   Work With Us   Advertise   Privacy   Terms of Service   Subscriptions