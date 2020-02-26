Feds eyeing ‘social-distancing’ measures in response to growing concerns over coronavirus outbreak, health official says

The government is looking at options that could include “social-distancing” and the cancellation of “mass public gatherings,” as part of its response to growing concerns that the coronavirus could become a pandemic.

In a briefing before the House Health Committee on Wednesday, Dr. Howard Njoo, deputy chief public health officer with the Public Health Agency of Canada, said the measure could also affect schools.

Dr. Njoo referenced the Canadian Pandemic Influenza Plan, saying that it is providing a guide in preparing for a possible pandemic. If it reaches such a level, mass public events, such as concerts, sporting events, and large conferences, may be cancelled to limit the spread of the virus, as outlined in the plan. Social-distancing measures might include limiting the “frequency and duration of close contact” in settings such as schools, workplaces, and spiritual and cultural centres.

“That’s all in the future, we’re certainly not there yet, but we’re taking a close look and making sure we’re prepared for that,” he said.

The World Health Organization has not declared the virus a pandemic, but said on Monday that it has the potential to be, and countries should be “in a phase of preparedness.”

Dr. Njoo’s comments come after B.C. health officials said on Tuesday that they would not identify which schools have been potentially affected by students’ contact with the province’s sixth case, citing privacy concerns. A Feb. 21 bulletin was sent out to some B.C. public schools notifying people of the new case.

“Contacts of this case may have attended school in the region and are currently isolated,” the letter, which featured Fraser Health letterhead, read.

“The spread of the virus is now occurring at the community level, and that is concerning,” said Mr. Njoo. He said that the risk remains low in Canada, and the country is “well-equipped” to respond, should the outbreak become a pandemic.

Health Minister Patty Hajdu (Thunder Bay-Superior North, Ont.) encouraged Canadians to stockpile food and medication in case they, or their family members, fall ill.

So far, there are 12 confirmed cases of the virus in Canada, a number Dr. Njoo said is “relatively low” compared to other countries. Nine of the cases are linked to travel to China, while the remaining three are connected to travel to Iran, he said.

Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne (Saint-Maurice-Champlain, Que.) also told reporters that Canada won’t be sending a plane to Iran to repatriate those who have requested assistance, saying commercial options are available.

“We have pockets of people who need consular assistance, and that’s what we’re doing, but there’s not been a request, nor is there a plan, to repatriate a significant group of people,” he said. “People can use commercial means to come back.”

The Iranian Canadian Congress wrote to ministers and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Papineau, Que.) to request Ottawa repatriate those asking for assistance in Iran, as neighbouring areas have shut off their borders and some airlines have restricted their service in and out of the country.

The government is encouraging travellers to check for advisories for countries such as Hong Kong and Singapore. It has recommended that Canadians avoid all nonessential travel to China.

Since the virus’ spread to nearly 40 countries since, Ottawa has repatriated hundreds of nationals stranded in China after chartering two planes. It sent another plane to Japan to airlift those stranded on the Diamond Princess cruise ship. Returnees were kept in quarantine for 14 days at CFB Trenton, while those on the cruise ship are still in quarantine at the NAV Centre in Cornwall, Ont. The agency said on Tuesday that none of the Wuhan evacuees showed any signs of the virus, and have since been released.

It added on Wednesday that it released 15 flight crew members who were on board the third flight from Japan.

Since the respiratory illness emerged in December 2019 in Wuhan, China, there have been more than 81,000 confirmed cases worldwide. It has hit nearly 40 countries, including South Korea, Italy, and Iran. The latter became the first country, outside of China, with the highest death toll when it reported 15 earlier this week.

Chinese ambassador to Canada, Cong Peiwu, on Tuesday praised the Chinese Communist Party’s response to the outbreak. Mr. Peiwu commended Chinese President Xi Jinping’s personal involvement in handling the outbreak, despite the president facing criticism over his initial response. It was his second in command, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, who first travelled to the front lines of the outbreak in Wuhan.

